Pro Kabaddi 2022, Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls: Who will win today's PKL match, and telecast details

Patna Pirates will take on Bengaluru Bulls in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) in Bengaluru on Tuesday. The Bulls are on a roll, having become the first team to book their spot in the playoffs. They have won their last six matches, and seem unstoppable at the moment.

After beating bottom-placed Telugu Titans 38-30 on Monday, they will hope to continue their winning ways against the Bulls. The Bengaluru Bulls are fourth in the points table, and are coming of a morale-boosting 45-37 win over Jaipur Pink Panthers.

This clash between the Pirates and the Bulls promises to be spectacular, as the ‘high-flier’ Pawan Sehrawat will go up against the formidable defense of Patna.

Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls Match Details

Match: Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls, Match 120, Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

Date and Time: February 15, 2022, Tuesday; 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Probable Playing 7s

Patna Pirates

There is little reason for a team on a winning run to change theie composition. However, the Pirates might have to make a change to their starting 7 for this match. Monu Goyat came into the last game as a substitute. The Pirates may want him to start in this game.

Even without him, the 2017 champions have done well. Sachin Tanwar has been exceptional, and has filled the void left by Goyat very well. However, captain Prashanth Kumar Rai has been a little light on points in the last few matches. So, getting their star raider back should make the team tougher to beat.

Their defence has discovered a star in Iran’s Mohammadreza Shadloui, and the other defenders have supported him well. For the game against the Bulls, Shubham Shinde may come into the starting unit in place of Sunil. The former scored two tackle points against Bengaluru, while Sunil couldn’t open his account.

Probable Starting 7: Monu Goyat, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Sachin, Guman Singh, Sajin C, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Shadloui, Shubham Shinde.

Bengaluru Bulls

Pawan Sehrawat has been flying high, both literally and figuratively in the ongoing edition of the PKL. However, the problems for defenders facing his team have increased with the arrival of another potential star in Bharat.

While Sehrewat is supple and athletic, Bharat’s lean and tall frame gives him an advantage too. He scored 15 points in his team’s last match, outscoring his more illustrious teammate. If these two are on fire, it would be an incredibly tough challenge to stop Bengaluru.

The defence was surprised to see Jaideep not start the last game. However, by scoring four tackle points, he might have sealed his spot for this match. Aman may have to make way for him.

Probable Starting 7: Pawan Sehrawat, Bharat, Chandran Ranjit, Jaideep, Saurabh Nandal, Mahender Singh, Mayur Kadam.

Today’s PKL Match Prediction

The form book highly favours Patna in this match. However, the law of averages could catch up with them at some stage.

It’s more likely to do so now than in the playoffs. Bengaluru may just be the team to end the Pirates’ impressive streak. The combination of Pawan and Bharat might prove to be the perfect antidote to Patna’s defence.

Prediction: Bengaluru Bulls to win this match.

Live Telecast Details and Channel List

TV: Star Sports Network.

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win this encounter? Patna Pirates Bengaluru Bulls 2 votes so far