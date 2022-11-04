Pro Kabaddi 2022, Patna Pirates vs U Mumba: Who will win today’s PKL match 56, and telecast details

The Patna Pirates will be up against U Mumba in the 56th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 on Friday (November 4). The two teams will clash at the Shivchatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Patna Pirates and U Mumba Match Prediction.

The Mumbas have been brilliant this season. They are third in the PKL table, winning six of their nine games thus far. The Mumbai-based franchise is on a victory roll in this tournament and has won four out of its five previous matches. This includes a close 40-37 win over the Telugu Titans in their previous game.

U Mumba will look to continue their fine form and make it to the top of the points table against the Patna Pirates.

The Pirates, a three-time Pro Kabaddi champion, have struggled in this tournament so far. They are currently 11th in the standings with just three wins from nine games.

However, they seem to be back on track and haven’t suffered a defeat in any of their last four matches. The Pirates picked up an impressive 34-28 win against the Gujarat Giants in their previous Fixture and will look to continue their fine recent form against U Mumba.

Patna Pirates vs U Mumba, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Patna Pirates vs U Mumba, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 56.

Date & Time: Friday, November 4, 2022, 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Wrestling Hall, Balewadi, Pune.

Patna Pirates vs U Mumba Form Guide in PKL 2022

Patna Pirates: W W T W L.

U Mumba: W W W L W.

Patna Pirates vs U Mumba Squad, PKL 2022

Patna Pirates: Sushil Gulia, Vishwas S, Anuj Kumar, Sachin, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Monu, Anand Surendra Tomar, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Manish, Shivam Chaudhari, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Sunil, Rohit Gulia, Rohit, Neeraj Kumar, Abdul Insamam S, Sajin Chandrasekar, Naveen Sharma, Daniel Omondi Odhiambo, Sagar Kumar.

U Mumba: Gholamabbas Korouki, Harendra Kumar, Shivansh Thakur, Shivam, Ankush, Jai Bhagwan, Heidarali Ekrami, Pranay Vinay Rane, Rinku, Rahul, Kamlesh, Mohit, Surinder Singh, Kiran Laxman Magar, Guman Singh, Rupesh, Sachin, Ashish, Prince, and Satywan.

Patna Pirates vs U Mumba Probable Playing 7

Patna Pirates Team News

There are no injury issues for the Patna Pirates team.

Patna Pirates Probable 7

Sachin, Neeraj Kumar (C), Manish, Rohit Gulia, Monu, Sunil and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

U Mumba Team News

There are no injury issues for the U Mumba team.

U Mumba Probable 7

Ashish, Surinder Singh (C), Harendra Kumar, Heidarali Ekrami, Guman Singh, Rinku and Mohit.

Patna Pirates vs U Mumba Today PKL Match Prediction

It was a combined effort from U Mumba's raiders and defenders to help them take down the Telugu Titans in the previous game. Ashish Kumar was the star raider, scoring 12 points, while Surinder Singh and Mohit Khaler manned the defense superbly. They will look to continue their fine form in this game as well.

Meanwhile, Sachin was the star for the Patna Pirates in their fixture against the Gujarat Titans. He scored 13 points in the game and single-handedly destroyed Gujarat’s defense.

Meanwhile Monu, Neeraj Kumar and Sunil scored a couple of points apeice and helped their team register a convincing win. Sachin will want more support from other raiders in this match and if he doesn't get it, the Mumbas will likely emerge victorious in this contest.

Prediction: U Mumba are expected to win this fixture.

Patna Pirates vs U Mumba Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda.

