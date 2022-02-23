Pro Kabaddi 2022, Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha: Who will win today's PKL match, and telecast details

Expect fireworks when Patna Pirates meet Pardeep Narwal's UP Yoddha in the first semi-final of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The Pirates proved their critics wrong by finishing atop the league table. They qualified directly for the semi-finals with 16 wins, five losses and only one tied game. The Pirates are on song, managing four wins in their last five games, including a 30-27 verdict against Haryana Steelers in their previous fixture.

Meanwhile, UP Yoddha dismantled Puneri Paltan 42-31 in the first eliminator to enter the last four. They entered the playoffs after finishing third in the points table with ten wins, nine losses and three tied games. The Yoddhas have also won four times in their last five matches.

Patna Pirates and UP Yoddha have split their two meetings this season. The Yoddhas won their first battle 36-35, but the Pirates returned the favour by winning the reverse fixture 37-35. While the three-time winners will eye another final, the UP-based franchise will try to get a step closer to their first Pro Kabaddi League title.

Match Details

Match: Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha, Semi-final 1, Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

Date and Time: February 23, 2022, Wednesday; 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Probable Playing 7s

Patna Pirates

Sachin scored eight raid points in the last match against Haryana Steelers. Meanwhile, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh registered another high-5 in defence with five tackle points. An unchanged starting seven is expected from the Pirates for this game.

Probable Playing 7: Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin C, Prashanth Kumar, Guman Singh, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

UP Yoddha

Pardeep Narwal was at his absolute best in the last match against Patna Pirates, bagging 18 raid points, including three super raids. Meanwhile, Sumit returned to form with five tackle points in defence. The Yoddhas are also likely to field an unchanged starting seven in this clash.

Probable Playing 7: Pardeep Narwal, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Gurdeep, Surender Gill, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit.

Today's PKL Match Prediction

Patna Pirates have been unstoppable this season, but the chinks in their armour are visible. Sachin needs more support from Prashanth Kumar and Guman Singh in the raiding department. Meanwhile, their defence is looking a bit rusty, and they are overreliant on Mohammadreza Cihyaneh. Their defenders must pull up their socks if they want to stop the red-hot Pardeep Narwal.

Meanwhile, UP Yoddha are playing as a unit. Record-breaker Pardeep Narwal produced a match-winning performance in the previous game, and will look to repeat the same against his former team.

The duo of Nitesh and Sumit is also sweeping the floor in the corner for Yoddhas. However, their cover defenders must rein down their unforced errors in defence.

Prediction: UP Yoddha are expected to win.

Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

