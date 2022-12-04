Pro Kabaddi 2022 Playoffs Qualification scenario: Bengaluru Bulls qualify, 8 teams competing for 3 spots

Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs race heated up earlier tonight after two close encounters in Hyderabad. Gujarat Giants kept themselves alive in the competition with a 38-36 win against U Mumba in the opening game of Super Sunday.

Later in the evening, Bengaluru Bulls qualified for the Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs by recording a 38-35 win against the UP Yoddhas. The Bulls have joined Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan in the next round of the tournament.

Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table as on December 4 (Image: PKL)

Three more places are up for grabs in the playoffs, and eight teams are in the race for those spots. Here is the qualification scenario for all the seven franchises.

(Please Note: In the PKL 9 points system, Win = 5 points, Tie = 3 points, Loss by less than 8 points = 1 point, Loss by 8 or more points = 0 points)

#1 How can UP Yoddhas qualify for Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs?

UP Yoddhas have almost qualified for the Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs. They have two more matches remaining. Even if they gain total one point from those two games, they will finish in the Top 6.

A defeat by a margin of less than eight points will be enough for the Yoddhas to seal their place.

#2 Tamil Thalaivas PKL 2022 playoffs qualification scenario

Tamil Thalaivas are well-placed to qualify for the PKL playoffs for the first time in the tournament's history. The Chennai-based franchise need six more points to seal their place.

A win and a loss by less than eight points in their remaining two matches should be enough for the Thalaivas to qualify.

#3 How can Dabang Delhi KC qualify for Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs?

Defending champions Dabang Delhi KC need to win their remaining two matches against U Mumba and Bengal Warriors. They will have 65 points in their account if they record two wins.

Then, the Dabangs will have to hope that Haryana Steelers lose or draw at least one of their remaining three matches. If Haryana win all three, including the one against Tamil Thalaivas, Delhi will have to hope that the Chennai-based franchise lose or draw their game against UP Yoddhas.

#4 How can Haryana Steelers qualify for Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs?

Haryana Steelers have their fate in their hands. If they win their remaining three matches against Jaipur Pink Panthers, Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas, they will have 66 points, guaranteeing a playoffs berth.

However, if they suffer a defeat in any one of the three matches, they will be on the verge of an elimination.

#5 How can U Mumba still qualify for Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs?

U Mumba's playoffs hopes have dipped after their recent loss against the Gujarat Giants. The Mumbai-based franchise now need to win their remaining two matches and hope that some other results go their way.

#6 How can Gujarat Giants qualify for PKL 9 playoffs?

Gujarat Giants need to win their remaining games against Telugu Titans and Jaipur Pink Panthers by big margins. Next, they will have to hope that Dabang Delhi KC, Haryana Steelers, U Mumba and Patna Pirates lose at least one of their remaining matches.

#7 How can Bengal Warriors make it to PKL 2022 playoffs?

Bengal Warriors are on a four-match losing streak right now. They need victories in their games against Dabang Delhi KC and Patna Pirates. Next, they will have to hope that Gujarat Giants, Dabang Delhi KC and U Mumba lose one of their matches, and Patna Pirates and Haryana Steelers lose two matches.

#8 Patna Pirates PKL 2022 qualification scenario

Patna Pirates are 11th in the points table right now, but they have three matches remaining. If they win all three, they will finish with 64 points.

The Pirates will then have to hope that Dabang Delhi KC and Haryana Steelers lose one of their remaining games. In case, Delhi or Haryana win their remaining matches, then Patna will have to hope that Tamil Thalaivas lose against UP Yoddhas.

