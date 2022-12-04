Pro Kabaddi 2022 Playoffs Qualification scenario for all 12 teams ahead of matches on December 4

Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs are less than two weeks away. The knockout round of the competition will start on December 13 in Mumbai. Ahead of the playoffs, the final set of league matches is currently being played in Hyderabad.

Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan have already ensured their places in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs. Meanwhile, the Telugu Titans have been eliminated from the race.

Nine other teams are fighting for the remaining four places. Here's a look at their qualification scenarios.

(Please Note: In the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points system, Win = 5 points, Tie = 3 points, Loss by less than 8 points = 1 point, Loss by 8 or more points = 0 points).

#1 How can Bengaluru Bulls qualify for Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs?

Bengaluru Bulls will qualify for the playoffs if they win one of their remaining three matches. They will be in action later tonight against third-placed UP Yoddhas. Even if Bengaluru manage two draws in their three matches, they will make it to the playoffs.

#2 How will UP Yoddhas qualify for Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs?

UP Yoddhas need one victory or one tie. If they fail to do so, they need to avoid losing by big margin in any of their remaining three matches. Even if they gain one point each by losing less than eight points in all games, they will qualify.

#3 How can Tamil Thalaivas qualify for Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs?

Two wins in their remaining two matches will guarantee Tamil Thalaivas a spot in the playoffs. Even one win and one draw should work. They will be dependent on other results if they lose their matches against UP Yoddhas and Haryana Steelers.

#4 How can Dabang Delhi KC qualify for Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs?

Dabang Delhi KC have two games remaining - vs. U Mumba (December 6) and vs. Bengal Warriors (December 8). The defending champions need to win those two matches to keep themselves alive in the tournament. A defeat in any of the two games will virtually eliminate Delhi.

#5 Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs qualification scenario

Like Dabang Delhi KC, Haryana Steelers are in a do-or-die situation. If they win their remaining three games, Haryana will have 66 points in their account. Anything less than that will not be enough for them to qualify.

#6 How can Bengal Warriors qualify for Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs?

Bengal Warriors have been virtually knocked out of the playoffs race after yesterday's defeat to Jaipur Pink Panthers. Even if they win their last two league games, they will reach 60 points, which may not be enough to finish in the Top 6.

#7 How can U Mumba qualify for Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs?

Former champions U Mumba can attain 65 points in the standings if they win their remaining three matches. Their score difference is -15. So, U Mumba will not just have to win three games but win them by big margins.

#8 Patna Pirates playoffs qualification scenario

Three-time champions Patna Pirates will attain 64 points if they win their remaining three matches. Patna will have to win their three games and hope some other results go their way for an entry into the playoffs.

#9 How can Gujarat Giants qualify for PKL 2022 playoffs?

Gujarat Giants not only need to win their remaining three matches but also hope a lot of results go their way to ensure that they make it to the playoffs. The chances are very less, but the Giants can still mathematically finish in the Top 6.

