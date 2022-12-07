Pro Kabaddi 2022 Playoffs Qualification scenarios: 2 teams eliminated, 5 teams still in the race for final 2 positions

Day 52 of Pro Kabaddi 2022 is in the history books. Two matches took place earlier tonight (December 6) at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium. Defending champions Dabang Delhi KC locked horns with Surinder Singh-led U Mumba. Later in the evening, Gujarat Giants faced off against Telugu Titans.

Gujarat Giants kept themselves alive in the competition with a 44-30 win over the Telugu Titans. Meanwhile, U Mumba were eliminated after a 24-41 loss against Dabang Delhi KC. Courtesy of Delhi's win, even the Patna Pirates were eliminated.

Jaipur Pink Panthers, Puneri Paltan, Bengaluru Bulls and UP Yoddhas have already qualified for the playoffs while two spots are still vacant. Five teams are competing for those two spots, and here are their playoffs qualification scenarios.

Note: In the PKL 9 points system, Win = 5 points, Tie = 3 points, Loss by less than 8 points = 1 point, Loss by 8 or more points = 0 points

#1 How can Tamil Thalaivas qualify for Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs?

Tamil Thalaivas are fifth in the points table with 61 points. 62 points will be enough for qualification. They have two more matches remaining in the league stage. So, if the Thalaivas manage a win, a tie or even a defeat by less than eight points against UP Yoddhas or Haryana Steelers, they will advance to the playoffs.

#2 Dabang Delhi KC playoffs qualification scenario

Dabang Delhi KC are sixth in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table with 60 points to their name. As mentioned ahead, 62 points will be enough for qualifying. So, Delhi either need to win or play a tie against Bengal Warriors in their last league match.

#3 How can Gujarat Giants make it to Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs?

Gujarat Giants can qualify for the playoffs if they beat Jaipur Pink Panthers in their last league game, and then, either Tamil Thalaivas or Dabang Delhi KC finish with less than 62 points.

Giants will have to hope that either Bengal Warriors defeat Delhi by more than seven points or the Tamil Thalaivas suffer big defeats against UP Yoddhas and Haryana Steelers.

If Delhi play a tie or win against Bengal and Thalaivas earns even one point from their two matches, Gujarat Giants will be eliminated irrespective of the result of their game against the Jaipur Pink Panthers.

#4 How can Haryana Steelers qualify for Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs?

Haryana Steelers have a similar qualification scenario as the Gujarat Giants. They need to win their remaining two matches against Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas.

They will also have to hope that Tamil Thalaivas and Dabang Delhi KC do not finish with more than 61 points. If Gujarat Giants also finish with 61 points, then the score difference will decide the two teams that qualify for the Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs.

#5 How can Bengal Warriors qualify for PKL 9 playoffs?

Bengal Warriors still have a mathematical chance of qualifying for the playoffs. They need to win their remaining two games against Dabang Delhi KC (by more than seven points) and Patna Pirates. These two victories will take them to 60 points.

Next, they will have to hope that Gujarat Giants do not win against Jaipur Pink Panthers and Haryana Steelers do not win one of their two matches. In that case, Bengal will have the same points as Delhi, and then, the score difference will decide the sixth team to advance.

Poll : 0 votes