Pro Kabaddi 2022 Playoffs Qualification scenarios: Tamil Thalaivas qualify, 4 teams in the race for 1 spot

Tamil Thalaivas qualified for the Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs by recording a 43-28 win against UP Yoddhas in their penultimate match of the league round on Wednesday, December 7. The Chennai-based franchise have 66 points on their account, the same as fourth-placed Yoddhas.

Earlier in the day, the Bengaluru Bulls confirmed a third-place finish in the PKL 9 standings with a big win against the Patna Pirates. Courtesy of yesterday's results, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Puneri Paltan, Bengaluru Bulls, UP Yoddhas and Tamil Thalaivas are confirmed to finish in the Top 5.

Jaipur and Pune have directly qualified for the semi-finals. UP Yoddhas will battle Tamil Thalaivas in Eliminator 2, while Bengaluru Bulls will face the sixth-placed team in Eliminator 1. The sixth team will be decided soon.

Four teams - Dabang Delhi KC, Bengal Warriors, Gujarat Giants and Haryana Steelers - are in the race for the final spot. Here is the qualification scenario for all four teams.

#1 How can Dabang Delhi KC qualify for Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs?

Defending champions Dabang Delhi KC are the only team to have their fate in their own hands. If they win or eke out a tie against the Bengal Warriors tomorrow, they will qualify for the PKL 9 playoffs as the sixth team.

#2 How can Gujarat Giants make it to PKL 9 playoffs?

Gujarat Giants' chances depend on the result of the Dabang Delhi KC vs. Bengal Warriors match. If Delhi wins or draws against Bengal, Gujarat will have to pack their bags and return home after the league stage.

However, if Delhi loses the match, Gujarat will remain alive. If Delhi lose by more than seven points against Bengal, a win against Jaipur Pink Panthers will be enough for the Gujarat Giants to qualify for the playoffs.

If Delhi loses by seven or less points, Gujarat will have to record a big win against Jaipur because Gujarat's current score difference is -16, while Delhi's score difference stands at +17. Their final score difference also needs to be better than the Haryana Steelers (-24).

#3 How can Haryana Steelers qualify for Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs?

Haryana Steelers depend on both Gujarat Giants and Dabang Delhi KC. The first condition is that Delhi need to lose by more than seven points against Bengal tomorrow. Next, Haryana will need to register a big win against the Telugu Titans in their final league stage match.

They will also have to hope that either Gujarat Giants do not win against Jaipur Pink Panthers or Gujarat's score difference is inferior to them.

#4 How can Bengal Warriors qualify for Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs?

Bengal Warriors need to win their remaining two matches against Dabang Delhi KC and Patna Pirates. They need to beat Delhi by more than eight points.

Next, they will have to hope that both Gujarat Giants and Haryana Steelers do not win their respective league stage matches against Jaipur Pink Panthers and Telugu Titans. In that case, Bengal Warriors and Dabang Delhi KC will finish with 60 points, and the team with the best score difference will progress to the Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs.

