Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 17 after DEL vs BEN PKL match

Two Pro Kabaddi 2022 matches took place on Wednesday (October 26) night. U Mumba battled neighbors Gujarat Giants, while Dabang Delhi KC took on the Bengal Warriors in a rematch of the Season Seven final.

U Mumba registered a 37-29 victory over the Giants, riding on a Super 10 from their lead raider Guman Singh. This eight-point win has taken them to sixth position in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table.

Before the battle against Gujarat, the Mumba were ninth in the standings. Their win on Wednesday has helped them jump above UP Yoddhas, Haryana Steelers and the Gujarat Giants.

The defeat has pushed the Giants out of the top six and they have now slipped from fifth to seventh position in the standings.

Since the losing margin was more than seven points, the Gujarat Giants did not earn any points from their battle against U Mumba.

Bengal Warriors return to the Top 5 of Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table

In the second match on Wednesday night, the Bengal Warriors edged past Dabang Delhi KC by a 35-30 scoreline. It was a close encounter, where Maninder Singh's nine raid points helped the Kolkata-based franchise prevail over the tabletoppers.

Delhi managed to keep the losing margin to less than seven points and gained one point from this contest in the standings. They now have a one-point lead over the second-placed Jaipur Pink Panthers. After seven matches in PKL 2022, Dabang Delhi KC have 27 points in their account.

The Warriors, on the other hand, have climbed three spots in the standings. They were eighth at the start of the night, but are currently fifth in the table. Bengal has won four of its seven matches in the Bengaluru leg of Pro Kabaddi 2022.

There will be a rest day in the tournament on Thursday, October 27. Matches will resume in Pune on Friday evening.

