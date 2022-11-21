Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 38 after BLR vs PUN PKL match

Puneri Paltan toppled the Bengaluru Bulls to gain the top spot in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table on Sunday evening. In a close encounter at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, the Pune-based franchise beat the Bulls 35-33.

Courtesy of the win over the Bengaluru Bulls, Puneri Paltan now hold the first position with 59 points from 16 matches. They have registered 10 wins, four losses and two draws so far.

The Bulls are down to the second position and earned one point from their defeat against Puneri Paltan. Bengaluru Bulls now have a total of 57 points in 16 matches. Even they have won 10 of their 16 games, but they have suffered five defeats and played one tie.

Dabang Delhi KC have returned to the top 5 of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table

Defending champions Dabang Delhi KC have jumped to the fifth position in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table with an emphatic win over the Haryana Steelers in their last match. Before the game between Bengaluru Bulls and Puneri Paltan, fans witnessed a clash between Delhi and Haryana.

Naveen Kumar's Super 10 guided Dabang Delhi KC to a 42-30 win against the Haryana Steelers. The win has taken Delhi from eighth to fifth spot in the standings. They have recorded eight wins and eight defeats in 16 matches, earning a total of 45 points.

U Mumba, Bengal Warriors and Patna Pirates have dropped one position each in the standings because of Dabang Delhi KC's win. On the other hand, the Haryana Steelers continue to hold the 10th spot with five wins in 16 matches. They have 36 points in their account.

Two more matches will take place in PKL 2022 tonight. UP Yoddhas will take on Gujarat Giants, while former champions Bengal Warriors will lock horns with Tamil Thalaivas.

