Pro Kabaddi 2022: Predicted playing 7 of all 12 teams in PKL 9

The reverse countdown to Pro Kabaddi 2022's first Triple Panga has begun. We are less than 24 hours away from the first raid of the ninth PKL season. A few weeks ago, the owners of 12 teams gathered in Mumbai for a mega player auction.

Players from different parts of the world earned contracts from different franchises at the auction. Most of the teams returned with stellar squads for Pro Kabaddi 2022. However, forming a squad is just the first step towards winning a tournament. The next step is to assemble a strong playing seven from the available resources and get the best out of them.

Before PKL 2022 starts, here's a look at the predicted playing sevens of all the 12 teams participating this year.

Bengal Warriors Predicted 7 for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Former champions Bengal Warriors retained captain Maninder Singh for the upcoming PKL season. They have bolstered their raid attack by signing Shrikant Jadhav and Deepak Hooda. The defense features some experienced names like Surender Nada and Ashish Sangwan.

Bengal Warriors Predicted Playing Seven - Shubham Shinde (Right Corner), Surender Nada (Left Corner), Maninder Singh (Right In), Shrikant Jadhav (Left In), Ashish Sangwan (Right Cover), Soleiman Pahlevani (Left Cover), and Deepak Niwas Hooda (Center).

Bengaluru Bulls Predicted 7 for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Bengaluru Bulls retained their defensive core from the last season. Vikash Khandola has replaced Pawan Sehrawat as the main raider, while Neeraj Narwal has joined as a support raider.

Bengaluru Bulls Predicted Playing 7 - Saurabh Nandal (Right Corner), Aman Antil (Left Corner), Bharat Hooda (Right In), Vikash Kandola (Left In), Mayur Kadam (Right Cover), Mahender Singh (Left Cover), and Neeraj Narwal (Center).

Dabang Delhi KC Predicted 7 for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Naveen Kumar will lead defending champions Dabang Delhi KC in Pro Kabaddi 2022. The team owners revamped the team's defense at this year's auction. Experienced stars Amit Hooda, Sandeep Dhull, and Vishal Lather have joined the franchise.

Dabang Delhi KC Predicted Playing Seven - Amit Hooda (Right Corner), Sandeep Kumar Dhull (Left Corner), Naveen Kumar (Right In), Ashu Malik (Left In), Ravi Kumar (Right Cover), Vishal Lather (Left Cover), and Vijay (Center).

Gujarat Giants Predicted 7 For Pro Kabaddi 2022

Two-time finalists Gujarat Giants will play under Chandran Ranjit's captaincy this season. The team has one of the strongest corner pairs in Baldev Singh and Rinku Narwal.

Gujarat Giants Predicted Playing Seven - Baldev Singh (Right Corner), Rinku Narwal (Left Corner), Rakesh HS (Right In), Chandran Ranjit (Left In), Young Chang Ko (Right Cover), Ujjval Singh (Left Cover), and Pardeep Kumar (Center).

Haryana Steelers Predicted 7 for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Haryana Steelers have assembled a decent squad with a fantastic blend of youth and experience. Vikash Khandola has left the team, but the squad features some exciting names like K Prapanjan, Joginder Narwal, and Manjeet Dahiya this year.

Haryana Steelers Predicted Playing Seven - Amirhossein Bastami (Right Corner), Joginder Narwal (Left Corner), Manjeet Dahiya (Right In), Vinay Tewatia (Left In), Mohit Nandal (Right Cover), Jaideep Dahiya (Left Cover), and K Prapanjan (Center).

Jaipur Pink Panthers Predicted 7 for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Inaugural champion Jaipur Pink Panthers have a mighty raid unit featuring the likes of Arjun Deshwal, V Ajith Kumar, and Rahul Chaudhari. The team's defense has match-winners like Sunil Kumar, and Sahul Kumar. Overall, Jaipur have a fantastic-looking squad on paper.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Predicted Playing Seven - Sahul Kumar (Right Corner), Ankush Rathee (Left Corner), Rahul Chaudhari (Right In), Arjun Deshwal (Left In), Sunil Kumar (Right Cover), Reza Mirbhageri (Left Cover), and V. Ajith Kumar (Center).

Patna Pirates Predicted 7 for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Three-time champions Patna Pirates retained their defensive quartet of Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Sunil, Neeraj Kumar, and Sajin C from last season. Raider Sachin Tanwar will have new partners this year in Sukesh Hegde, and Rohit Gulia.

Patna Pirates Predicted Playing 7 - Sunil Narwal (Right Corner), Mohammadreza Chiyaneh (Left Corner), Sachin Tanwar (Right In), Rohit Gulia (Left In), Neeraj Kumar (Right Cover), Sajin C (Left Cover), and Sukesh Hegde (Center).

Puneri Paltan Predicted 7 for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Puneri Paltan have formed a squad featuring young Indian players and seasoned campaigners from Iran. Fazel Atrachali will lead the squad this season with match-winners like Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Aslam Inamdar, and Mohit Goyat present as well.

Puneri Paltan Predicted Playing 7 - Sombir Gulia (Right Corner), Fazel Atrachali (Left Corner), Mohit Goyat (Right In), Aslam Inamdar (Left In), Abinesh Nadarajan (Right Cover), Sanket Sawant (Left Cover), and Mohammad Nabibakhsh (Center).

Tamil Thalaivas Predicted 7 for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Tamil Thalaivas broke the bank to acquire Pawan Kumar Sehrawat's services at this year's PKL Auction. He will be joined by the likes of Sagar Rathee, M Abishek and Ajinkya Pawar in the Chennai-based franchise.

Tamil Thalaivas Predicted Playing Seven - Sagar Rathee (Right Corner), Viswanath V (Left Corner), Ajinkya Pawar (Right In), Himanshu (Left In), M Abhishek (Right Cover), Mohit (Left Cover), and Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (Center).

Telugu Titans Predicted 7 for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Telugu Titans are one of the top contenders to take home the PKL trophy this year. They have covered all the bases well and can form a playing seven comprising seven game-changers.

Telugu Titans Predicted Playing Seven - Ravinder Pahal (Right Corner), Vishal Bhardwaj (Left Corner), Monu Goyat (Right In), Siddharth Desai (Left In), Surjeet Singh (Right Cover), Parvesh Bhainswal (Left Cover), and Abhishek Singh (Center).

U Mumba Predicted 7 for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Former champion U Mumba have shown more faith in youngsters than any other team in PKL 9. They have a lot of new faces in the team.

Anil Chhaprana will also make his debut as a head coach in PKL. It will be interesting to see if U Mumba can win their second title.

U Mumba Predicted Playing 7 - Rinku Sharma (Right Corner), Kiran (Left Corner), Guman Singh (Right In), Ashish Narwal (Left In), Surinder Singh (Right Cover), Harendra Kumar (Left Cover), and Shivam Thakur (Center).

UP Yoddhas Predicted 7 for Pro Kabaddi 2022

UP Yoddhas have stuck with the same defensive core as last season. They also re-signed raider Pardeep Narwal at the auction, while buying Nitin Tomar back for the first time since season five. Many fans feel UP Yoddhas can win their maiden PKL title this year.

UP Yoddhas Predicted Playing Seven - Nitesh Kumar (Right Corner), Sumit Sangwan (Left Corner), Pardeep Narwal (Right In), Surender Gill (Left In), Ashu Singh (Right Cover), Gurdeep Sangwan (Left Cover), and Nitin Tomar (Center).

Poll : 0 votes