Pro Kabaddi 2022 Result: Bengaluru Bulls blow away Gujarat Giants; Patna Pirates suffer 2nd defeat

Pro Kabaddi League 2022 action continued in Bengaluru with two magnificent matches on January 14.

In the first game of the night, inaugural champions Jaipur Pink Panthers battled three-time winners Patna Pirates. The night ended with a rematch of the sixth season's finale between Bengaluru Bulls and Gujarat Giants.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi result

Jaipur Pink Panthers crushed the Patna Pirates 38-28 in the first match of the night. The season one champions outshone their rivals in defense. Both teams scored almost the same number of raid points, but the Pink Panthers managed eight tackle points, four more than their opponents.

Deepak Niwas Hooda stole the show with a Super 10 for the Jaipur Pink Panthers. He received good support from Arjun Deshwal, who missed out on a Super 10 by just one point. Sahul Kumar performed exceptionally well in defense, scoring four tackle points.

Monu Goyat was the best performer for the Patna Pirates with seven points, but the likes of Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and Sachin Tanwar failed to impress. A poor show from Patna's defense led to the team's defeat against Jaipur.

Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi result

Gujarat Giants' inability to inflict a single all out on Bengaluru Bulls led to their nine-point defeat earlier tonight. While the Bulls inflicted three all outs on the Giants, the Ahmedabad-based franchise could not do so even once. Eventually, the Bulls won 46-37.

Rakesh HS continued his fine form for Gujarat and scored yet another Super 10. However, his efforts went in vain. For Bengaluru, captain Pawan Kumar Sehrawat top-scored with 16 touch points and three bonus points.

