Pro Kabaddi 2022 result: Telugu Titans deny Haryana Steelers victory, hold them to 39-39 draw

Only a solitary game took place in Pro Kabaddi 2022 earlier tonight because of positive COVID-19 tests in two teams. The organizers were forced to make some last-minute changes to the schedule due to the developments.

Haryana Steelers battled the inconsistent Telugu Titans in Match No. 77 of PKL 8 tonight.

While fans expected the Steelers to register a win, they failed to do so despite taking a five-point lead in the final phase of the match. A fantastic tackle from Sandeep Kandola and Co. in the dying moments helped the Titans pull off a 39-39 draw in Bengaluru.

Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi result

Vikash Kandola, Ankit Beniwal, Rohit Gulia and Rohit Kumar were the stars of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 match between Haryana Steelers and Telugu Titans. Both Kandola and Beniwal scored a Super 10 for their respective franchises, while Gulia and Kumar chipped in with eight points each.

Haryana started well and took a 3-0 lead in the first three minutes. They executed the first all-out in the 14th minute, taking a 17-9 lead over the Titans. At the time, it looked like the Vikash Kandola-led outfit would register a big win.

However, Rohit Kumar's men bounced back in the next six minutes. They inflicted an all-out on the Steelers before the first half concluded, with Haryana barely leading 20-19 at half-time.

The score was equal for most of the second half, but Haryana completed an all-out in the 37th minute and led by 38-33 with less than 180 seconds remaining. A few tactical errors from Haryana allowed the Titans to nullify the five-point lead as the two franchises settled for a 39-39 tie.

Although they could not beat Telugu Titans, Haryana Steelers have climbed to third position in the standings. They now have 42 points to their name from 14 matches, while the Titans continue to languish at the bottom.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee