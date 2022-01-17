Pro Kabaddi 2022, Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

On Monday, the Telugu Titans will square off against the Bengal Warriors in the 61st match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

The Telugu Titans are having a forgettable run in the league as they languish at the bottom of the league standings with seven losses and two tied games after nine matches.

The Titans have lost all of their last five games, including a 33-39 loss to UP Yoddha in their previous fixture. They will still be searching for their first victory of the season against the Warriors.

The Warriors are also struggling to get out of the blocks this season. They are eighth in the points table with four wins, five losses and one tied game after ten matches.

The defending champions are looking a shadow of their former self as they played a 32-32 stalemate against U Mumba in the last game, and the Warriors will be eager to enter the top six with a win over the bottom-placed Titans.

Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors Match Details

Match: Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors, Match 61, Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Date and Time: January 17, 2022, Monday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors Probable Playing 7s

Telugu Titans

Rajnish scored nine raid points in the last match against UP Yoddha, while Ankit Beniwal added seven raid points. Prince was the best defender on the mat for the Telugu Titans with four tackle points.

Their starting seven is expected to remain unchanged.

Probable Playing 7: Rajnish, Surinder Singh, Prince D, Rohit Kumar, Ankit Beniwal, Akash Choudhary, Sandeep Kandola

Bengal Warriors

Maninder Singh was the lone warrior for the defending champions with 17 raid points against U Mumba. Amit Nirwal and Abozar Mighani clinched three tackle points, respectively.

An unchanged starting seven is expected from the Warriors.

Probable Playing 7: Maninder Singh, Amit Nirwal, Darshan J, Akash Pikalmunde, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Abozar Mighani, Ran Singh

Today's PKL Match Prediction

Nothing has worked for the Telugu Titans so far this season. Moreover, the injury to Siddharth Desai has pushed them back further, and everything is looking downhill for them.

At the same time, the Warriors have been over-relying on Maninder Singh. Their skipper is not getting enough support from his teammates, and the defending champions must bounce back quickly to get back on track.

Prediction: The Warriors are likely to win this match.

Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win this encounter? Telugu Titans Bengal Warriors 0 votes so far