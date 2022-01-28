Pro Kabaddi 2022, Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

On Saturday, the Telugu Titans will square off against the defending champions Bengal Warriors in the 82nd match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

The Telugu Titans are having a horror of a season as they languish last in the league standings with a single win, three tied games, and 10 losses after 14 matches. The Titans need a miracle to qualify for the playoffs as they cannot afford to lose any game from this point on.

They shared points after playing a 39-39 stalemate against the Haryana Steelers in the last game and the Hyderabad-based franchise will be eager to turn it into a win.

Meanwhile, the Bengal Warriors have had a mixed run in the competition. They sit 6th in the points table with seven wins, six losses, and one tied game after each of 14 matches.

However, the Warriors have won three out of their last four matches, including a 41-22 win over Jaipur Pink Panthers in the previous match. The defending champions will look to continue their good form to enter the top four with a win.

Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors Match Details

Match: Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors, Match 82, Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Date and Time: 29 January 2022, Saturday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors Probable Playing 7s

Telugu Titans

With 10 raid points, Ankit Beniwal completed a Super-10 in the last match against the Haryana Steelers. Skipper Rohit Kumar also returned to form with five raid points and three tackle points. Meanwhile, Sandeep Kandola completed his High-5 with six tackle points.

No changes are expected in the starting seven.

Probable Playing 7: Adarsh T, Surinder Singh, C Arun, Rohit Kumar, Ankit Beniwal, Akash Choudhary, Sandeep Kandola

Bengal Warriors

Maninder Singh had another good day at work as the raider returned with 13 raid points against the Jaipur Pink Panthers in their last match. Meanwhile, Ran Singh was vital in the defense with four tackle points.

The Bengal Warriors are likely to field an unchanged starting seven.

Probable Playing 7: Maninder Singh, Amit Nirwal, Vishal Mane, Sukesh Hegde, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Abozar Mighani, Ran Singh

Today's PKL Match Prediction

Ankit Beniwal has been consistent in raiding for the Titans and Rohit Kumar's return to form is good news for the side. However, they still lack the cutting edge in defense.

At the same time, the Bengal Warriors are now looking solid in defense. Their defense has been a problem this season. However, the inclusion of veteran Ran Singh has added much-needed solidity to their defensive wall.

Prediction: The Bengal Warriors are expected to win this contest

Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

