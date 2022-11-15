Pro Kabaddi 2022, Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls: Who will win today’s PKL match 81, and telecast details

Telugu Titans will take on Bengaluru Bulls in the 81st match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Tuesday (November 15). On that note, let’s take a look at the Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls match prediction.

The Telugu Titans are struggling at the bottom of the points table with just one win and 12 losses from 13 games. As far as Bengaluru are concerned, they are just one victory away from claiming the top spot in the points table. They are currently placed second with eight wins and four losses from 13 games.

The Telugu Titans are having a horrible season at the moment, as they have been winless in their previous five games. They are coming off a disappointing 41-34 loss against UP Yoddhas in their previous fixture. They have a tough task ahead as they face an in-form Bengaluru side in their next match.

After losing a couple of games, the Bengaluru Bulls are back to winning ways, including a convincing 40-34 win over Tamil Thalaivas in their previous fixture. They will look to claim the top spot in the points table as they face a depleted Telugu Titans in their upcoming game.

Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 81

Date & Time: Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune

Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls Form Guide in PKL 2022

Telugu Titans: LLLLL

Bengaluru Bulls: WWLLW

Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls Squad, PKL 2022

Telugu Titans: Monu Goyat, Muhammed Shihas S, Vinay, Prince, Palla Ramakrishna, Rajnish, Ankit Beniwal, Mohit, Nitin, Ravinder Pahal, Vijay Kumar, Aman Kadian, Abhishek Singh, Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari, Mohit Pahal, Parvesh Bhainswal, Adarsh T, Siddharth Desai, Vishal Bhardwaj, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Surjeet Singh, K Hanumanthu, Ravinder.

Bengaluru Bulls: Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, GB More, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, Sudhakar Krishanth Kadam, Vinod Lachmayya Naik, Rahul Khatik, Bharat Naresh, Sachin Narwal, Lal Mohar Yadav, Rohit Kumar, Yash Hooda, Aman Antil, Vikash Kandola, Nageshor Tharu, Rajnesh Narwal, and Harmanjit Singh.

Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls Probable Playing 7

TEL Team News

There are no injury concerns for this match.

Telugu Titans Probable 7

Surjeet Singh (C), Siddharth Desai, Vinay, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ankit, Vishal Bhardwaj, and Mohsen Maghsoudlou.

BLR Team News

There are no injury concerns in this match.

Bengaluru Bulls Probable 7

Mahender Singh (c), Vikash Kandola, Mayur Kadam, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, Aman.

Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls Today PKL Match Prediction

Siddharth Desai has been the only consistent performer for the Telugu Titans this season. He scored 11 crucial points against UP Yoddhas in their previous fixture. But the team is yet to find a perfect playing seven for this season. They have a tough task ahead as they face an in-form Bengaluru side in their next match.

Bharat and Saurabh Nandal were instrumental in their victory against Tamil Thalaivas, scoring 14 and five crucial points, respectively. However, they didn’t get much support from the other players. They will want others to step up and take their game forward in the next match.

Prediction: Bengaluru Bulls are favorites to win the match.

Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

