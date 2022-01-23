Pro Kabaddi 2022, Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

It’s been a tough few days for the Bengaluru Bulls. In normal circumstances, they would have the advantage of a large roaring crowd in their favor. But in the absence of their fans, the Bulls have suffered a couple of heart-rending losses in their last two games.

First, they lost to the Bengal Warriors by a solitary point on Thursday, 39-40. The defeat was entirely due to one terrible miscalculation in a raid from the Warriors’ side. Leading 37-31, the Bulls were all set to inflict an all-out on Bengal when the Warriors’ last player on the mat – Mohammad Nabibaksh – came to raid.

The Bulls seemed to have successfully tackled him but it turned out that he had stepped into the lobby before being tackled. Since all seven players from Bengaluru had also stepped into the lobby to tackle him, they were all also adjudged to have been fouled and were eliminated.

This turned the tables of the match and the Bulls suffered a loss in a game which they were certain to win. With just a day’s gap, they then faced Puneri Paltan on Saturday and went down by two points, 35-37.

Without even a single day off now, they square off against the Telugu Titans, who are lying at the bottom of the table and suffered another defeat on Saturday, 35-42 vs U Mumba.

Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls Match Details

Match: Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls, Match 74, Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Date and Time: January 23, 2022, Sunday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls Probable Starting 7s

Telugu Titans

Amidst this miserable season for the Titans, few players have stood up to be counted. Adarsh T has done just that in the last two matches. Despite not being regarded as the lead raider, he has emerged as the most potent weapon for his team on the offensive front.

Rajnish will have to step up and provide support to in-form Adarsh. More will also be expected of Ankit Beniwal as far as raiding is concerned.

Defender Surinder Singh has performed well in the last two matches. Against U Mumba, he showed less of that impetuosity that hurt him in the previous match. Captain Sandeep Kandola, though, remains the team's lead defender.

Probable Starting 7: Rajnish, Ankit Beniwal, Adarsh T, Sandeep Kandola, Surinder Singh, Akash Choudhary, Prince D

Bengaluru Bulls

The Bulls relied heavily on Pawan Sehrawat to score points. But the lead raider has looked more vulnerable in the last two matches than ever before. Though he continues to score a lot of points, he seems to be getting tackled a lot more in the early stages of games.

Chandran Ranjit has greater responsibility on his shoulders because of this. Bharat, who scored six points against the Paltan after coming off the bench, may come into the starting 7 as another raider.

The defense looks fine with the likes of Saurabh Nandal and Mahender Singh among its ranks.

Probable Starting 7: Pawan Sehrawat, Chandran Ranjit, Bharat, Saurabh Nandal, Mahender Singh, Aman, Amit Sheoran

Today’s PKL Match Prediction

One wonders how much of a mental and physical toll the recent days would have taken on the Bulls. Two narrow losses would have sapped them of their energy. However, they are up against a team that has won just one game so far this season. Hence, the Bengaluru team would still be favorites.

Prediction: A win for Bengaluru Bulls

Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls Live Telecast Details and Channels List

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Edited by Parimal

