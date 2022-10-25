Pro Kabaddi 2022, Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers: Who will win today’s PKL match 39, and telecast details

The Telugu Titans will battle it out against the Haryana Steelers in the 39th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Tuesday (October 25). On that note, let’s take a look at the Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers match prediction.

The Telugu Titans are enduring another difficult season as they languish at the bottom of the points table with a single win and five losses after six matches. The Titans are currently on a three-game losing run, including a 27-51 defeat to Jaipur Pink Panthers in their previous game.

Haryana Steelers, on the other hand, have blown their good start to slip to the ninth place in the points table with two wins and four losses after their respective six matches. The Steelers have lost all of their last four matches, including a 38-42 loss to Gujarat Titans in their last game.

Both teams will now be eager to arrest their respective losing streaks with a win here.

Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 39

Date & Time: Tuesday, October 25, 2022, 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers Form Guide in PKL 2022

Telugu Titans: LLLWL

Haryana Steelers: LLLLW

Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers Squad, PKL 2022

Telugu Titans: Prince, Palla Ramakrishna, Muhammed Shihas S, Vinay, Rajnish, Ankit Beniwal, Mohit, Nitin, Abhishek Singh, Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari, Ravinder Pahal, Vijay Kumar, Aman Kadian, Mohit Pahal, Parvesh Bhainswal, Adarsh T, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Surjeet Singh, K Hanumanthu, Siddharth Desai, Monu Goyat, Vishal Bhardwaj, and Ravinder.

Haryana Steelers: Jaideep, Naveen, Ankit, Joginder Singh Narwal, Meetu, Mohammad Maghsoudlou, Vinay, Mohit, Monu, Harsh, Sunny, Manjeet, Nitin Rawal, Lovepreet Singh, Manish Gulia, Amirhossein Bastami, Sushil, K Prapanjan, and Rakesh Narwal.

Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers Probable Playing 7

TEL Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Telugu Titans Probable 7

Vinay/Siddharth Desai, Surjeet Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Aadarsh T, Monu Goyat, Ravinder Pahal (C), Vishal Bhardwaj.

HAR Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Haryana Steelers Probable 7

Manjeet, Mohit Nandal, Jaideep Dahiya, Meetu Sharma, K Prapanjan, Amirhossein Bastami, Nitin Rawal.

Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers Today PKL Match Prediction

Nothing has worked for the Telugu Titans so far this season. Their attack and their defense have failed collectively. Furthermore, they are surrendering their matches without even putting up a fight on the mat and that is an alarming situation for the team management.

At the same time, the Haryana Steelers have consistently put up fights despite losing matches. However, they are failing to seal the crunch moments that have led to their downfall.

Prediction: Haryana Steelers are expected to win this fixture.

Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

Poll : Who will win the match? Telugu Titans Haryana Steelers 0 votes