Pro Kabaddi 2022, Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas: Who will win today’s PKL match 74, and telecast details

The Telugu Titans will take on UP Yoddhas in the 74th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Saturday (12 November). On that note, let’s take a look at the Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas match prediction.

The Titans are having a season to forget at the moment. They have lost their previous five games and are currently struggling at the bottom of the points table with only one win and 11 losses from 12 games. The Yoddhas currently sit at the seventh position with five wins and as many losses from 12 games.

Nothing has gone right for the Titans this season. They are coming off a 40-33 loss against the Dabang Delhi KC in their previous fixture. They need to somehow find a way to stop an in-form Yoddhas led by Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill.

After playing back-to-back tied matches, the Yoddhas finally managed to register a convincing 40-34 victory over Haryana Steelers in their previous fixture. They will look to continue their fine form in the tournament as they face a depleted Titans side in their upcoming match.

Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match: Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 74

Date and Time: Saturday, November 12, 2022, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune

Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas Form Guide in PKL 2022

Telugu Titans: L L L L L

UP Yoddhas: W T T L W

Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas Squad, PKL 2022

Telugu Titans: Monu Goyat, Muhammed Shihas S, Vinay, Prince, Palla Ramakrishna, Rajnish, Ankit Beniwal, Mohit, Nitin, Ravinder Pahal, Vijay Kumar, Aman Kadian, Abhishek Singh, Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari, Mohit Pahal, Parvesh Bhainswal, Adarsh T, Siddharth Desai, Vishal Bhardwaj, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Surjeet Singh, K Hanumanthu, Ravinder.

UP Yoddhas: Pardeep Narwal, Nitesh Kumar, Gurdeep Sangwan, Surender Gill, Durgesh Kumar, Sumit Sangwan, Nitin Tomar, Aman Hooda, Ashu Singh, Nitin Panwar, Jaideep Sharma, Gulveer Singh, Nehal B Sawal Desai, Abozar Mighani, Shubham Kumar, Rohit Tomar, Anil Kumar, James Namaba Kamweti, Rathan K, Mahipal Narwal, Babu Murugasan

Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas Probable Playing 7

TEL Team News

There are no injury concerns in this match.

Telugu Titans Probable 7

Surjeet Singh (C), Siddharth Desai, Abhishek Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ankit, Vishal Bhardwaj, and Mohsen Maghsoudlou.

UP Team News

There are no injury concerns in this match.

UP Yoddhas Probable 7

Pardeep Narwal (C), Nitesh Kumar, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Surender Gill, Rohit Tomar, and Sumit.

Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas Today PKL Match Prediction

Siddharth Desai and Vishal Bhardwaj were the star performers for the Titans in their previous match against Dabang Delhi KC, scoring 14 and eight points respectively.

However, no other player lived up to the expectations of the team. The defenders need to step up as they face the star-raiding duo of Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill in their next game.

The Yoddhas played as a combined unit in their previous fixture against Haryana Steelers. Gill and Narwal once again led the raiding department, scoring 11 and eight points respectively. They got great support from the defensive unit as all the defenders were among the scorers.

Prediction: UP Yoddhas are favorites to win the match.

Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

