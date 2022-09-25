Pro Kabaddi 2022: Top 5 all-rounders to watch out for

Pro Kabaddi 2022 will begin on October 7. The schedule for the first half of the competition was announced recently, and three cities, Hyderabad, Pune and Bengaluru, will host the entire tournament this season.

Every season, fans have noted that the all-rounders have played a key role in any kabaddi team's success. If a player can contribute to both attack and defense, he does the job of two players for a team.

Very few players are able to achieve success consistently as an all-rounder in Pro Kabaddi matches. Before Pro Kabaddi 2022 gets underway, here's a look at the five all-rounders fans should keep their eyes on during the season.

#1 Deepak Niwas Hooda, Bengal Warriors

Bengal Warriors roped in star Indian all-rounder Deepak Niwas Hooda at the Pro Kabaddi 2022 Auction. Hooda has represented the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the last few seasons, but he will don the Bengal jersey this season.

Ahead of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 Auction, Hooda spoke exclusively with Sportskeeda, where he made his intentions clear to play as a complete all-rounder for his team.

"This year will be different, wait and watch. See my performance in this PKL 9 season, it will like how it was in my peak. You will see me excelling in raiding and defending," said Hooda.

The all-rounder has earned 1,063 points in his PKL career so far. It will be exciting to see how he performs in Pro Kabaddi 2022.

#2 Rohit Gulia, Patna Pirates

Former Gujarat Giants captain Rohit Gulia will play for the Patna Pirates in Pro Kabaddi 2022. Gulia had an average season with the Haryana Steelers in 2021/22, where he earned 69 points in 15 matches.

The all-rounder will be keen to make a fresh start to his PKL career after joining a new franchise. Rohit will also have the backing of his former Gujarat Giants teammate Sachin Tanwar at the Patna Pirates in Pro Kabaddi 2022.

#3 Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Puneri Paltan

Puneri Paltan signed Iranian all-rounder Mohammad Nabibakhsh at this year's auction. Nabibakhsh will provide a lot more balance to the Pune-based franchise in Pro Kabaddi 2022.

He previously played for the Bengal Warriors. In 43 appearances for Bengal, Nabibakhsh scored 181 raid points and 49 tackle points.

#4 Vijay Malik, Dabang Delhi KC

All-rounder Vijay Malik played a key role in Dabang Delhi KC's maiden championship win last season. He scored 157 raid points and five tackle points for the Delhi-based franchise in PKL 8.

Since Delhi had an experienced group of defenders last season, Vijay majorly played as a raider. However, the Delhi-based franchise's defense is not that strong this season, which is why Vijay will have to contribute more to the defensive unit.

#5 Nitin Rawal, Haryana Steelers

Nitin Rawal played four seasons for the Jaipur Pink Panthers, but the Jaipur-based franchise did not retain him this year. The Haryana Steelers signed Nitin at the auction.

Nitin is one of the underrated all-rounders in the PKL. He has earned 192 points in 59 matches, recording two Super 10s and one High 5.

Since Haryana do not have another all-rounder in their squad, Nitin will have the responsibility of playing his role well.

