Pro Kabaddi 2022: Top 5 defenders from 1st half of the tournament

Pro Kabaddi Season 8 has entertained fans across the world with some top-quality kabaddi action every evening since December 22. So far, 67 matches have been played, with yesterday's battle between Gujarat Giants and Tamil Thalaivas concluding the first half of the tournament.

While raiders dominated most of the matches in Pro Kabaddi 2022, there were some games where the defenders ruled the roost. Now that the first half of the season has ended, let's take a look at the top five defenders of the competition so far.

#5 Saurabh Nandal - 32 tackle points

With 32 tackle points from 11 matches, Bengaluru Bulls defender Saurabh Nandal was the most successful player in the Season 6 champions' defense during the first half.

His consistent performances played a vital role in the Bulls' wins. Nandal started the second half last night with four tackle points against Bengal Warriors.

#4 Mohammadreza Chiyaneh - 33 tackle points

While many fans expected Fazel Atrachali to be the most successful overseas player of Season 8, his Iranian teammate Mohammadreza Chiyaneh has surprised everyone with his incredible performances for Patna Pirates. Playing as the left corner defender, Chiyaneh has scored 33 tackle points for the three-time champions.

Chiyaneh has formed a great corner combination with Sunil. The duo have backed up the raiding trio of Monu Goyat, Prashanth Kumar Rai and Sachin Tanwar exceptionally well in PKL 8.

#3 Jaideep Dahiya - 38 tackle points

Haryana Steelers fans would have expected Surender Nada to emerge as the team's top defender. But debutant Jaideep Dahiya has outshone the veteran defender in the first 11 matches of the season so far.

The left cover defender has scored 38 tackle points in 11 matches. Dahiya is one of only three players to have amassed more than 35 tackle points during the first half of PKL 8.

#2 Surjeet Singh - 40 tackle points

Tamil Thalaivas captain Surjeet Singh has led his team from the front in this edition of the Pro Kabaddi League with 40 tackle points in 11 matches. Singh has played in the right cover position and scored multiple High 5s for his team.

The Chennai-based franchise will expect Surjeet to continue in the same vein and take the Thalaivas to the PKL playoffs for the first time in history.

#1 Sagar Rathee - 41 tackle points

The only defender with more than 40 tackle points to his name currently in Pro Kabaddi 2022 is Sagar Rathee. The right corner defender of Tamil Thalaivas has stunned the raiders with his gutsy tackles and perfect ankle holds.

Sagar has a chance to win the Best Defender of the Season award in Pro Kabaddi 2022. It will be interesting to see if he can continue performing at the same level for his team in the next 11 matches of the league stage.

