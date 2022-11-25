Pro Kabaddi 2022, U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors: Who will win today’s PKL Match 101, and telecast details

U Mumba are all set to face Bengal Warriors in the 101st match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Saturday (November 26).

After a bright start to the tournament, both teams are struggling to win games at the moment. U Mumba are currently placed ninth in the points table with eight wins and as many losses from 16 games. Meanwhile, Bengal Warriors currently sit in fifth position with eight wins and six losses from 16 games.

U Mumba have now lost three games on the trot, including a humiliating 34-20 defeat against Tamil Thalaivas in their previous fixture. The Mumbai-based franchise needs to regain their lost form as they face a tough challenge from Bengal Warriors in their upcoming match.

Bengal Warriors are back to winning ways as they have lost only twice in their previous five games. They defeated a strong Bengaluru Bulls side 41-38 in a nail-biting game in their previous fixture. They will look to continue their winning streak as they face U Mumba in their upcoming game.

U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 101

Date & Time: Saturday, November 26, 2022, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors Form Guide in PKL 2022

U Mumba: LLLWW

Bengal Warriors: WLWLW

U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors Squad, PKL 2022

U Mumba: Rinku, Surinder Singh, Gholamabbas Korouki, Harendra Kumar, Shivansh Thakur, Shivam, Ankush, Jai Bhagwan, Heidarali Ekrami, Pranay Vinay Rane, Rahul, Kamlesh, Mohit, Kiran Laxman Magar, Guman Singh, Rupesh, Sachin, Ashish, Prince, and Satywan

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Parveen Satpal, Sakthivel R, Manoj Gowda K, Balaji D, R Guhan, Parshant Kumar, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje, Akash Pikalmunde, Suyog Baban Gaikar, Soleiman Pahlevani, Shrikant Jadhav, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Girish Maruti Ernak, Amit Sheoran, Vinod Kumar, Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi, Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre, Surender Nada, Ashish Kumar Sangwan, Shubham Shinde, and Rohit

U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors Probable Playing 7

MUM Team News

There are no injury concerns for the U Mumba team in this match.

U Mumba Probable 7

Rinku (C), Guman Singh, Shivansh Thakur, Ashish, Harendra Kumar, Mohit, and Jai Bhagwan

BEN Team News

There are no injury concerns for the Bengal Warriors team in this match.

Bengal Warriors Probable 7

Maninder Singh (C), Vaibhav Garje, Balaji D, Manoj Gowda, Shrikant Jadhav, Shubham Shinde and Girish Ernak

U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors Today PKL Match Prediction

U Mumba failed to play as a combined unit in their previous fixture against Tamil Thalaivas and as a result, the team lost the game by a massive 14 point margin. Mumbai’s raiders had no clue against an in-form Sagar as the defender notched up 7 points in the game. U Mumba needs to figure out their best playing seven before it gets too late for them.

Maninder Singh and Shrikant Jadhav were instrumental in their previous win against Bengaluru Bulls, scoring an impressive 12 and 9 points in the game. They got brilliant support from the defensive unit led by Girish Ernak who picked up 6 crucial points in the game.

Prediction: Bengal Warriors are expected to win this fixture.

U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

