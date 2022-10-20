Pro Kabaddi 2022, U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers: Who will win today’s PKL match 30, and telecast details

U Mumba will lock horns with the Haryana Steelers in the 30th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Friday, October 21. On that note, let’s take a look at the U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers Match Prediction.

U Mumba have had a mixed run in the competition so far as they sit ninth in the points table with two wins and two losses after four matches. They lost their previous game 30-28 to the Puneri Paltan in a closely-fought battle.

The Mumbai-based franchise will be searching for their third win of the Pro Kabaddi season on Friday.

The Steelers, on the other hand, have slipped up after a strong start. They are eighth in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table with two wins and two losses after four matches. Haryana won its first two matches but lost the next two. This includes a 36-38 defeat to Dabang Delhi in their previous fixture.

The Steelers will be keen to return to winning ways against U Mumba.

ProKabaddi @ProKabaddi at the points table



Which team do you think will make a strong comeback in Week 3?



#vivoProKabaddi #GGvUP #BLRvCHE After an action-packed evening of #FantasticPanga , take aat the points tableWhich team do you think will make a strong comeback in Week 3? After an action-packed evening of #FantasticPanga, take a 👀 at the points table 📊Which team do you think will make a strong comeback in Week 3? 💭#vivoProKabaddi #GGvUP #BLRvCHE https://t.co/CjwYSK9VYr

U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 30.

Date & Time: Friday, 21st October 2022, 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers Form Guide in PKL 2022

U Mumba: L W W L.

Haryana Steelers: L L W W.

U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers Squad, PKL 2022

U Mumba: Shivansh Thakur, Shivam, Gholamabbas Korouki, Harendra Kumar, Pranay Vinay Rane, Rinku, Rupesh, Sachin, Ashish, Prince, Rahul, Kamlesh, Guman Singh, Mohit, Surinder Singh, Kiran Laxman Magar, Ankush, Jai Bhagwan, Heidarali Ekrami, and Satywan.

Haryana Steelers: Joginder Singh Narwal, Vinay, Meetu, Jaideep, Naveen, Ankit, Mohit, Monu, Harsh, Sunny, Manjeet, Nitin Rawal, Lovepreet Singh, Amirhossein Bastami, Sushil, K Prapanjan, Manish Gulia, Mohammad Maghsoudlou, and Rakesh Narwal.

U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers Probable Playing 7

MUM Team News

Everyone is available for selection with no major injuries.

U Mumba Probable 7

Guman Singh, Surinder Singh (C), Harendra Kumar, Ashish, Jai Bhagwan, Rinku, Mohit/Kiran Magar.

HAR Team News

Everyone is available for selection and the team has no major injuries.

Haryana Steelers Probable 7

Manjeet, Mohit, Jaideep Dahiya, Meetu, Nitin Rawal, Monu, Joginder Narwal (C).

U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers Today PKL Match Prediction

U Mumba had a disappointing outing on defense in their previous game against the Puneri Paltan. Barring Rinku, none of their defenders could open their account on the night. They will have to do better if they want to notch up their third win of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 season.

Meanwhile, the Steelers put up a pretty solid show against the mighty Dabang Delhi in their previous match. However, they failed to grab their chances in the nervy moments to concede the defeat.

If they can improve that aspect and replicate their performance on both ends of the mat from that clash, they could return to winning ways in Pro Kabaddi 2022.

Prediction: Haryana Steelers are expected to win this contest.

U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda.

Poll : Who will win the match? U Mumba Haryana Steelers 0 votes