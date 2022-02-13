Pro Kabaddi 2022, UP Yoddha vs Gujarat Giants: Who will win today’s PKL match, and telecast details

UP Yoddha and Gujarat Giants, two teams still in the race for a playoff spots as we approach the business end of the season, clash horns tonight, February 13, in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL).

They are both coming off victories in their respective previous encounters. While Yoddha defeated the Jaipur Pink Panthers 41-34, the Giants recorded a narrow 34-32 win over the Telugu Titans.

On Sunday, the two sides will collide in a must-win contest. UP have been strengthened by Pardeep Narwal's return to form while Gujarat are starting to prove the prowess of their defensive unit.

UP are in fourth position in the league’s standings but they don’t have much of a gap over the Bengaluru Bulls in fifth spot. On the other hand, the Giants cannot afford anything but a victory at this stage. Lying in seventh position, coach Manpreet Singh’s team needs a massive boost in the final stages of the league.

UP Yoddha vs Gujarat Giants Match Details

Match: UP Yoddha vs Gujarat Giants, Match 115, Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

Date and Time: February 13, 2022, Sunday, 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

UP Yoddha vs Gujarat Giants Probable Playing 7s

UP Yoddha

After struggling through most of the season, Yoddha's star raider, Pardeep Narwal, seems to have rediscovered his form. Not only did he score super-10s in the last two matches, he also pulled off three super raids against the Pink Panthers, including a crucial one towards the end of the match.

He has Surender Gill and Ashu Singh to support him in raiding duties. Gill has been very impressive this season while Singh has morphed into an all-rounder.

Substitute Gurdeep pulled off three successful tackles in the last match. But UP will likely continue to have a combination of captain Nitesh Kumar, Sumit and Shubham Kumar in defense, with Ashu providing extra support. Shrikant Jadhav, a raider, might have to make room for Gurdeep if the latter is in the starting line-up.

Probable Starting 7: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Ashu Singh, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Shubham Kumar, Gurdeep.

Gujarat Giants

Girish Maruti was the star of Gujarat’s narrow win over the Titans with a high-5. Other defenders in the line-up may not have scored many individual points but they all played their part in a good collective effort.

The raiding party remains a little bit uncertain, with none of the players really impressing in that department so far. Rakesh will certainly be there after his eight-point performance against the Titans, while Mahendra Rajput is also likely to stay.

Rakesh Narwal will be competing for his spot with Pardeep Kumar and Ajay Kumar.

Probable Starting 7: Rakesh Narwal, Mahendra Rajput, Ajay Kumar, Girish Maruti, Ankit, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar.

Today’s PKL Match Prediction

This is going to be a very tight contest. What tilts the balance a little in the favour of UP in the form of Pardeep Narwal. He carried his then team, the Patna Pirates, to the title in the 2017 season. With him in form, UP will not be easy to stop.

Prediction: UP Yoddha to win.

UP Yoddha vs Gujarat Giants Live Telecast Details and Channels List

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra

