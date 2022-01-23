Pro Kabaddi 2022, UP Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

UP Yoddha are up against the Haryana Steelers in the 76th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021.

UP Yoddha have had a mediocre run so far this season. They are fourth in the table with five wins, four defeats and three losses from twelve games, taking 38 points.

In their last five matches, Yoddha have four wins and a tie. So, they are in top form coming into this clash and will look to extend their unbeaten run. UP Yoddha have picked up wins against the Bengal Warriors, Puneri Paltan and the Telugu Titans.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Steelers have two wins, as many defeats and a tie from their last five games. They are currently sixth in the table with five wins, as many losses and two ties from twelve games, gathering 34 points. Haryana have beaten Dabang Delhi KC and Puneri Paltan in their last two fixtures.

UP Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers Match Details

Match: UP Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers, Match 73, Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22

Date and Time: 23rd January 2022, Sunday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

UP Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers Probable Playing 7s

UP Yoddha

Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill were the best raiders for UP Yoddha in the last match against the Bengal Warriors. Their defense was also on the money with an all-round performance.

Sumit picked up four tackle points while Nitesh Kumar, Gaurav Kumar and Ashu Singh also picked up points. They will be eager to continue their all-round show against Haryana.

Probable Playing 7: Pardeep Narwal, Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill, Ashu Singh, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Gaurav Kumar.

Haryana Steelers

Vikash Kandola led from the front with 13 points against Dabang Delhi KC. Vinay picked up seven points while Ashish and Surender Nada picked up four and three points each. Haryana will expect Vikash to repeat his performance in this clash as well.

Probable Playing 7: Ashish, Vikash Kandola, Vinay, Ravi Kumar, Surender Nada, Jaideep Kuldeep, Mohit.

Today’s PKL Match Prediction

UP Yoddha are in prime form, having won three games in a row. They have the momentum on their side with key players like Pardeep, Surinder, Sumit and Nitesh have performed well. UP Yoddha will look to build on their momentum and move up the table.

The Haryana Steelers will also look to strengthen their position in the top six. The likes of Vikash, Surender Nada, Vinay and Ravi Kumar will be their key players who need to take responsibility against an in-form UP Yoddha side.

This is expected to be a closely fought battle as both teams are unbeaten in their previous games.

Prediction: UP Yoddha to beat Haryana Steelers and win this encounter

UP Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

