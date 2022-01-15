Pro Kabaddi 2022, UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

The Telugu Titans have endured a very tough season in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 8. They are languishing at the bottom of the table and are yet to win a single match in this edition of the tournament.

UP Yoddha, on the other hand, are in the center of the points table in seventh position.

For UP Yoddha, the form of Pardeep Narwal is most crucial. Though he did score six points in their last match, more would be expected of him. Luckily for the team, Surender Gill has been in good form and scored a Super-10 in the last match.

UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans Match Details

Match: UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans, Match 56, Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Date and Time: January 15, 2022, Saturday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans Probable Playing 7s

UP Yoddha

Pardeep Narwal remains an ace in the pack for Yoddha, though his form in the last two matches has been underwhelming. But he is a quality raider and is bound to rediscover his heavy-scoring form soon. Pardeep is being ably assisted by Surender Gill, who managed 14 points against the Haryana Steelers.

The defense has the services of captain Nitesh Kumar as well as the very capable Ashu Singh. However, the lack of a dependable all-rounder is something that would worry the side.

Probable Starting 7: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Shrikant Jadhav, Nitesh Kumar, Ashu Singh, Sumit, Gurdeep

Telugu Titans

The Titans have to do something very quickly to turn their season around. Two players who did well in their last match were Rajnish, with a super-10, and defender Adarsh T, who scored four. But more is needed from other players.

The likes of Rakesh Gowda and Surinder Singh will also have to step up and make their mark.

Probable Starting 7: Rajnish, Surinder Singh, Rakesh Gowda, Adarsh T, Akash Choudhary, C Arun, Muhammad Shihas

Today’s PKL Match Prediction

It’s hard to see the Telugu Titans getting back into form against a team that is five positions higher than them. However, UP Yoddha showed serious flaws in their defense during the match against the Steelers.

The way they gave up a big lead and leaked a big number of points towards the end doesn’t augur well for them.

It is this weakness in defense that the Titans will have to seize upon. They have a raider in Rajnish to do that. But others will have to step up as well.

Prediction: UP Yoddha to win by a small margin.

UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans Live Telecast Details and Channels List

TV: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

