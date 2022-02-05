Pro Kabaddi 2022, UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

UP Yoddha will square off against the Telugu Titans in the 96th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22.

Both the Yoddha and the Titans are struggling at this point in the competition. UP Yoddha have lost four successive games in their last five outings.

UP Yoddha are placed eighth in the table with five wins, eight defeats and three ties from 16 appearances. UP need to pick themselves up and will be desperate for a win in this match.

The Titans have also lost three of their last five games. Moreover, the Telugu Titans have constantly struggled throughout the tournament and the situation has not improved for them. The Titans are at the very bottom of the table with just a solitary win from 15 matches so far.

UP Yoddha are still in the hunt to make the top six. They will need to start winning games and have everything to play for. The Telugu Titans will also look to salvage some pride and be the party poopers.

UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans Match Details

Match: UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans, Match 96, Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22

Date and Time: 5th February 2022, Saturday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans Probable Playing 7s

UP Yoddha

Surender Gill and Shrikant Jadhav continue to impress for UP Yoddha. Gill racked up a Super 10 while Jadhav picked up nine raid points in their previous game.

However, the indifferent form of Pardeep Narwal continues to be an issue for the team. Their defense was also not at its best. Nitesh Kumar and Sumit picked up three and two tackle points respectively. UP Yoddha have so far failed to come together as a unit.

Probable Playing 7: Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill, Ashu Singh, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Shubham Kumar, Aman Hooda

Telugu Titans

The Titans crashed to a big defeat against Tamil Thalaivas last time out. Galla Raju put up a decent all-round show with seven raid and two tackle points. Adarsh T and Rohit Kumar need to start contributing to the raiding department as well. Sandeep Kandola had a good outing with four tackle points.

Probable Playing 7: Galla Raju, Rohit Kumar, Akash Choudhary, Adarsh T, C Arun, Prince D, Sandeep Kandola

Today’s PKL Match Prediction

Both teams have struggled to find form in recent games. However, UP Yoddha are a much better unit compared to the Titans this season. In Surender Gill, Shrikant Jadhav and Pardeep Narwal, they have an able raiding unit. Skipper Nitesh Kumar is among the finest defenders and will have to lead from the front.

This has been a season to forget for the Titans. They have simply failed to show up. The Titans do not seem to have the required balance in the side, which is why they have failed to perform consistently and as a unit.

UP Yoddha are desperate to bounce back and this is the perfect opposition for them to beat and lift themselves as well.

Prediction: UP Yoddha to win this clash.

UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

