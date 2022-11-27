Pro Kabaddi 2022, UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriors : Who will win today’s PKL match 106, and telecast details

UP Yoddhas will lock horns with Bengal Warriors in the 106th game of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Monday (November 28).

The Yoddhas will look to win the game and move up the standings. Pardeep Narwal's team are fourth with nine wins and six losses from 17 games. Meanwhile, the Warriors are seventh with eight wins and seven losses from 17 games.

The Yoddhas are in red-hot form, losing once in their last five games. They beat Patna Pirates 35-33 in a nail-biting game in their last fixture. They will look to continue their winning streak against a competitive Bengal Warriors side.

The Warriors are struggling for consistency, winning only twice in their last five games, including a 49-41 loss against U Mumba in their last outing. They face a tough task against an in-form Yoddhas side.

UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriors, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 106

Date & Time: Monday, November 28, 2022; 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriors Form Guide in PKL 2022

UP Yoddhas: W-W-L-W-W

Bengal Warriors: L-W-L-W-L

UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriors Squad, PKL 2022

UP Yoddhas

Nitesh Kumar, Gurdeep Sangwan, Surender Gill, Durgesh Kumar, Pardeep Narwal, Sumit Sangwan, Nitin Tomar, Aman Hooda, Ashu Singh, Nitin Panwar, Jaideep Sharma, Gulveer Singh, Nehal B Sawal Desai, Abozar Mighani, Shubham Kumar, Rohit Tomar, Anil Kumar, James Namaba Kamweti, Rathan K, Mahipal Narwal, Babu Murugesan

Bengal Warriors

Maninder Singh, Parveen Satpal, Sakthivel R, Manoj Gowda K, Balaji D, R Guhan, Parshant Kumar, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje, Akash Pikalmunde, Suyog Baban Gaikar, Soleiman Pahlevani, Shrikant Jadhav, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Girish Maruti Ernak, Amit Sheoran, Vinod Kumar, Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi, Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre, Surender Nada, Ashish Kumar Sangwan, Shubham Shinde, Rohit

UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriors Probable Playing 7s

UP Team News

No injury concerns

UP Yoddhas Probable 7

Pardeep Narwal (C), Nitesh Kumar, Ashu Singh, Sandeep Narwal, Rohit Tomar, Gurdeep, Sumit

BEN Team News

No injury concerns

Bengal Warriors Probable 7

Maninder Singh (C), Vaibhav Garje, Balaji D, Manoj Gowda, Shrikant Jadhav, Shubham Shinde, Girish Ernak

UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriors Today PKL Match Prediction

Pardeep Narwal destroyed the Patna Pirates defense in the last game, notching up 15 points. He received good support from Sandeep Narwal, Gurdeep and Sumit, who scored 5, 3 and 3 points respectively.

Maninder, meanwhile, was the star performer for the Warriors in their last game against U Mumba, scoring an impressive 13 points. However, their defenders leaked too many points, leading to a seven-point loss. The Warriors face another tough task against an in-form Pardeep Narwal next.

Prediction: UP Yoddhas to win

UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriors Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

