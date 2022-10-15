Pro Kabaddi 2022, UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls: Who will win today’s PKL match 23, and telecast details

UP Yoddhas will enter the battlefield against Bengaluru Bulls in the 23rd match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Sunday, October 16. On that note, Let’s take a look at the UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls Match Prediction.

After making a winning start to their campaign, UP Yoddhas have succumbed to back-to-back defeats. They are currently eighth in the points table with a single win and two losses after three matches. The Yoddhas lost 42-44 to Dabang Delhi in their previous match and will be looking to get back to winning ways.

The Bengaluru Bulls are sixth in the points table with two wins and a single loss after three matches. They began their season with consecutive victories. However, the Bulls failed to keep their winning run intact after losing 33-42 to the Bengal Warriors in their previous game. They do not want to slip further after a solid start.

UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 23

Date & Time: Sunday, October 16, 2022, 8.30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls Form Guide in PKL 2022

UP Yoddhas: LLW

Bengaluru Bulls: LWW

UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls Squad, PKL 2022

UP Yoddhas: Nitin Tomar, Jaideep Sharma, Gulveer Singh, Nitesh Kumar, Surender Gill, Sumit Sangwan, Aman Hooda, Ashu Singh, Nitin Panwar, Shubham Kumar, Rohit Tomar, Anil Kumar, Mahipal Narwal, Nehal B Sawal Desai, Abozar Mighani, James Namaba Kamweti, Rathan K, Gurdeep Sangwan, Durgesh Kumar, Pardeep Narwal, and Babu Murugasan.

Bengaluru Bulls: Sudhakar Krishanth Kadam, Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, GB More, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, Yash Hooda, Nageshor Tharu, Vinod Lachmayya Naik, Sachin Narwal, Rajnesh Narwal, Lal Mohar Yadav, Rohit Kumar, Aman Antil, Vikash Kandola, Rahul Khatik, Bharat Naresh, and Harmanjit Singh.

UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls Probable Playing 7

UP Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

UP Yoddhas Titans Probable 7

Pardeep Narwal, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Surender Gill, Nitin Tomar, Nitesh Kumar (C), Sumit.

BLR Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Bengaluru Bulls Probable 7

Vikash Kandola, Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh (C), Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, and Aman.

UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls Today PKL Match Prediction

Sumit’s hot and cold performances are a cause for concern for UP Yoddhas. Furthermore, their star all-rounder Nitin Tomar failed to open his account in the previous fixture. If Yoddhas can fix the inconsistencies in the defense, they are likely to come on top.

The Bengaluru Bulls have been sturdy in their defense, while their three raiders have performed well together as a unit. If they could unlock UP’s defense, then the Bulls will have a chance to win it. However, the Bulls will have to find a way to stop the duo of Surender Gill and Pardeep Narwal.

Prediction: UP Yoddhas are expected to win this game.

UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

