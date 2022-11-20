Pro Kabaddi 2022, UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants : Who will win today’s PKL match 93, and telecast details

UP Yoddhas will lock horns with the Gujarat Giants in the 93rd match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Monday (November 21). On that note, let’s take a look at the UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants match prediction.

UP Yoddhas will look to get closer to the top spot in the points table, as the team currently sits fourth in the points table with seven wins and six losses from 15 games. Meanwhile, Gujarat Giants are still struggling in the bottom half of the points table, placed in 11th position with five wins and eight losses from 14 games.

After being undefeated for four consecutive games, UP Yoddhas lost 42-29 against the Jaipur Pink Panthers in their previous fixture. The team will look to get back to winning ways against a depleted Gujarat side in their upcoming game.

Nothing is going right for the Gujarat Giants at the moment. They are now on a three-game losing streak, including a disappointing 45-38 loss against the Bengaluru Bulls in their previous match. They have a tough task ahead as they face an in-form UP Yoddhas in their upcoming match.

UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants , PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 93

Date & Time: Monday, November 21, 2022, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants Form Guide in PKL 2022

UP Yoddhas: LWWWT

Gujarat Giants: LLLWL

UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants Squad, PKL 2022

UP Yoddhas: Nitesh Kumar, Gurdeep Sangwan, Surender Gill, Durgesh Kumar, Pardeep Narwal, Sumit Sangwan, Nitin Tomar, Aman Hooda, Ashu Singh, Nitin Panwar, Jaideep Sharma, Gulveer Singh, Nehal B Sawal Desai, Abozar Mighani, Shubham Kumar, Rohit Tomar, Anil Kumar, James Namaba Kamweti, Rathan K, Mahipal Narwal, Babu Murugesan.

Gujarat Giants: Rinku Narwal, Ujjval Singh, Rakesh, Sonu, Sawin, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Baldev Singh, Purna Singh, Parteek Dahiya, Rohan Singh, Chandran Ranjit, Gaurav Chhikhara, Dong Geon Lee, Sonu Singh, Sohit Malik, Pardeep Kumar, Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Arkam Shaikh, Sandeep Kandola, Vinod Kumar, Kapil, Sourav Gulia, Young Chang Ko, Manuj

UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants Probable Playing 7

UP Team News

There are no injury concerns in this match.

UP Yoddhas Probable 7

Pardeep Narwal (C), Nitesh Kumar, Ashu Singh, Rohit Tomar, Surender Gill, Gurdeep, and Sumit.

GUJ Team News

There are no injury concerns in this match.

Gujarat Giants Probable 7

Chandran Ranjit (C), Rakesh, Parteek Dahiya, Arkam Shaikh, Sourav Gulia, Manuj, Rinku Narwal

UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants Today PKL Match Prediction

Pardeep Narwal was the lone warrior for UP Yoddhas in their previous fixture against Jaipur Pink Panthers. All the other raiders and defenders failed miserably and as a result the team lost by a massive 13 point margin. The skipper will need more support from other players in the upcoming matches.

Gujarat Giants are not playing as a combined unit at the moment. The raiding duo of Chandran Ranjit and Parteek Dahiya starred in their previous matches, scoring 12 and 10 points, respectively. However, the defenders of the team had no clue against an in-form Bharat, who notched up 18 points in the game.

Prediction: UP Yoddhas are expected to win this fixture.

UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

