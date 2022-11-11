Pro Kabaddi 2022, UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers: Who will win today’s PKL match 70, and telecast details

UP Yoddhas will square off against the Haryana Steelers in the 70th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Friday (November 11). On that note, let’s take a look at the UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers match prediction.

Both teams are facing a tough time in the tournament, as they have won only once in their previous five fixtures. UP Yoddha are currently placed 10th in the points table with four wins and five losses from 11 games. Meanwhile, the Haryana Steelers currently sit 11th in the points table with four wins and six losses from 12 matches.

UP Yoddhas showed some fight in their previous fixture against the Bengal Warriors, as the match ended in a nail-biting 41-41 tie. However, they are still winless in their previous three games and will look to bounce back before it gets too late for them.

Haryana Steelers, on the other hand, lost 36-33 in a hard-fought game against Bengaluru Bulls in their previous fixture. Meanwhile, they have now lost back-to-back games and are struggling to win games at the moment. They need to find their lost form as they face an in-form Pardeep Narwal in the upcoming match.

UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 70

Date & Time: Friday, November 11, 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune

UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers Form Guide in PKL 2022

UP Yoddhas: T T L W L

Haryana Steelers: L L T W T

UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers, PKL 2022

UP Yoddhas: Pardeep Narwal, Nitesh Kumar, Gurdeep Sangwan, Surender Gill, Durgesh Kumar, Sumit Sangwan, Nitin Tomar, Aman Hooda, Ashu Singh, Nitin Panwar, Jaideep Sharma, Gulveer Singh, Nehal B Sawal Desai, Abozar Mighani, Shubham Kumar, Rohit Tomar, Anil Kumar, James Namaba Kamweti, Rathan K, Mahipal Narwal, Babu Murugasan

Haryana Steelers: Nitin Rawal, Joginder Singh Narwal, Meetu, Jaideep, Naveen, Ankit, Mohammad Maghsoudlou, Vinay, Mohit, Lovepreet Singh, Manish Gulia, Amirhossein Bastami, Monu, Harsh, Sunny, Manjeet, Sushil, K Prapanjan, and Rakesh Narwal.

UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers Probable Playing 7

UP Team News

There are no injury concerns in this match.

UP Yoddhas Probable 7

Pardeep Narwal (C), Nitesh Kumar, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Surender Gill, Rohit Tomar, and Sumit.

HAR Team News

There are no injury concerns in this match.

Haryana Steelers Probable 7

Nitin Rawal (c), Manjeet, Mohit Nandal, Jaideep Dahiya, Meetu Sharma, K Prapanjan and Amirhossein Bastami.

UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers Today PKL Match Prediction

Rohit and Pardeep Narwal led the team in the absence of their star raider Surender Gill, scoring 16 and 11 points respectively. However, their defense looked completely lost against an in-form Maninder Singh. The Raiders will want more support from their defensive unit in the upcoming game.

Same was the story for the Haryana Steelersers as the star duo of Meetu and Manjeet continued their good form in the tournament, scoring 10 and eight points respectively. While no one in the defense lived up to the expectations of the team. The team needs the defenders to step up in their next fixture.

Prediction: UP Yoddhas are favorites to win the match.

UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

