Pro Kabaddi 2022, UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas: Who will win today’s PKL match 37, and telecast details

UP Yoddhas will take on Tamil Thalaivas in the 37th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Sunday (23rd October). On that note, let’s take a look at the UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas Match Prediction.

UP Yoddhas have had a mixed run in the competition so far as they sit eighth in the points table with two wins and three losses after five matches. The Yoddhas have lost three of their previous four fixtures, including a 45-51 defeat to Gujarat Giants in their previous game. They will be eager to notch up a win here to arrest their downfall.

On the other hand, are enduring another difficult run in the league. They are 10th in the points table with one win, one tie, and three losses after five games. The Thalaivas registered a 28-45 defeat to the Bengaluru Bulls in their previous game. They will be looking to find a way to bag their second win of the season.

UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 37

Date & Time: Sunday, 23rd October 2022, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas Form Guide in PKL 2022

UP Yoddhas: LWLLW

Tamil Thalaivas: LWLLT

UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas Squad, PKL 2022

UP Yoddhas: Durgesh Kumar, Pardeep Narwal, Nitesh Kumar, Surender Gill, Sumit Sangwan, Nitin Tomar, Jaideep Sharma, Gulveer Singh, Aman Hooda, Ashu Singh, Nitin Panwar, Nehal B Sawal Desai, Abozar Mighani, James Namaba Kamweti, Rathan K, Shubham Kumar, Rohit Tomar, Anil Kumar, Mahipal Narwal, Gurdeep Sangwan, and Babu Murugasan.

Tamil Thalaivas: Pawan Sehrawat, Visvanath V, Arpit Saroha, Mohit, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Abhishek M, Sagar, Himanshu, Himanshu Singh, Ashish, Sahil, Jatin, Narender, K Abhimanyu, Thanushan Laxmamohan, Md. Arif Rabbani, and Ankit

UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas Probable Playing 7

UP Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

UP Yoddhas Probable 7

Pardeep Narwal, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Surender Gill, Rohit Tomar, Sumit, Nitesh Kumar (C)

TAM Team News

Barring Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, everyone is available for selection.

Tamil Thalaivas Probable 7

Narender (C), M Abhishek, Aashish, Himanshu Singh, Vishvanath V, Sagar, Sahil Gulia

UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas Today PKL Match Prediction

The raiding duo of Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill is breathing fire for UP Yoddhas at the moment. However, their defenders are letting them down big time. The Yoddhas need to sort out their defense and they will be a tough unit to beat.

Narender is trying to fill the big shoes of Pawan Kumar Sehrawat for Tamil Thalaivas. However, the Thalaivas are leaking points in the defence. If they don’t shore up their defense quickly then they could have a long night against Pardeep Narwal & co.

Prediction: UP Yoddhas are expected to win this fixture.

UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

