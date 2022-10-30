Pro Kabaddi 2022, UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans: Who will win today’s PKL match 51, and telecast details

UP Yoddhas will square off against Telugu Titans in the 51st game of the Pro Kabaddi League on Monday (October 31).

The Yoddhas have had a mixed run in the competition, sitting ninth in the standings with three wins and four losses in seven games. The Yoddhas lost their last game 34-29 to the Patna Pirates and will be eager to return to winning ways.

Meanwhile, nothing has worked for the Telugu Titans this season. They are languishing at the bottom of the points table with a single win and seven losses in eight games. The Titans lost their previous game to Gujarat Titans 30-19.

UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 51

Date & Time: Monday, October 31, 2022; 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune

UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans Form Guide in PKL 2022

UP Yoddhas: L-W-L-W-L

Telugu Titans: L-L-L-L-L

UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans Squad, PKL 2022

UP Yoddhas

Gurdeep Sangwan, Nitesh Kumar, Surender Gill, Durgesh Kumar, Pardeep Narwal, Sumit Sangwan, Nitin Tomar, Aman Hooda, Ashu Singh, Nitin Panwar, Jaideep Sharma, Gulveer Singh, Nehal B Sawal Desai, Abozar Mighani, Shubham Kumar, Rohit Tomar, Anil Kumar, James Namaba Kamweti, Rathan K, Mahipal Narwal, Babu Murugasan

Telugu Titans

Muhammed Shihas S, Vinay, Prince, Palla Ramakrishna, Rajnish, Ankit Beniwal, Mohit, Nitin, Ravinder Pahal, Vijay Kumar, Aman Kadian, Abhishek Singh, Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari, Mohit Pahal, Parvesh Bhainswal, Adarsh T, Siddharth Desai, Monu Goyat, Vishal Bhardwaj, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Surjeet Singh, K Hanumanthu, Ravinder

UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans Probable Playing 7s

UP Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

UP Yoddhas Probable 7

Pardeep Narwal, Ashu Singh, Gurdeep, Surender Gill, Durgesh Kumar/Rohit Tomar, Nitesh Kumar (C), Sumit

TEL Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Telugu Titans Probable 7

Abhishek Singh, Nitin, Mohit, Adarsh T, Monu Goyat (C), Vijay Kumar, Vishal Bhardwaj

UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans Today PKL Match Prediction

The Yoddhas are performing decently but have been inconsistent in crunch moments. They will hope for better returns from their second raider Surender Gill to support Pardeep Narwal.

Meanwhile, the Titans are yet to find their best first seven, summing their state of affairs this season. They face a tall task containing Pardeep Narwal & co.

Prediction: UP Yoddhas to win

UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

