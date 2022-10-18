Pro Kabaddi 2022: Who won yesterday's kabaddi matches?

Two games took place on Day 10 of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium on Monday, October 17. Tamil Thalaivas battled the Patna Pirates in the first match, followed by a clash between Haryana Steelers and Dabang Delhi KC. Here are yesterday's kabaddi match results.

Tamil Thalaivas and Patna Pirates had a close encounter which went down to the last raid.

The Pirates led by 17-15 at the end of the first half, but the Thalaivas made a comeback in the final 20 minutes to eventually win the encounter by 33-32.

Substitute raider Himanshu Singh was the chief architect of Tamil Thalaivas' win against the Patna Pirates. He scored 11 raid points, including three bonus points. Narender Kandola backed him up to perfection with nine points, while left corner defender Sahil Gulia scored three points.

Rohit Gulia fought like a lone warrior for the Patna Pirates. He earned 11 points for his team, but a disappointing showing from other players led to the Patna Pirates' defeat in Bengaluru.

After a close encounter between Patna Pirates and Tamil Thalaivas, fans witnessed the Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi KC match at Pro Kabaddi 2022. Naveen Kumar's heroics inspired Delhi to a 38-36 win in that contest.

Delhi captain Naveen Kumar led his team from the front by recording yet another Super 10 in the tournament. The scores were level at 36-36, when Naveen went in to raid in the 40th minute. He earned a bonus and escaped an ankle hold from Manjeet Dahiya to help his team register a two-point victory.

Manjeet Sharma and Vijay Kumar supported Naveen well. Manjeet scored five points, while Vijay chipped in with four. Haryana's Manjeet Dahiya recorded a Super 10, but his effort went in vain.

Yesterday kabaddi matches result in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Here is a brief summary of the two matches which happened in PKL 9 yesterday night:

Tamil Thalaivas 33 - 32 Patna Pirates (Himanshu Singh 11 raid points, Sahil Gulia 3 tackle points, Rohit Gulia 11 raid points, Sunil 4 tackle points).

Dabang Delhi 38 - 36 Haryana Steelers (Naveen Kumar 15 raid points, Vijay Kumar 4 tackle points, Manjeet Dahiya 11 raid points, Jaideep Dahiya 3 tackle points).

