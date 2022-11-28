Create

Pro Kabaddi 2022: Who won yesterday's kabaddi matches?

By Vinay Chhabria
Modified Nov 28, 2022 02:43 PM IST
Tamil Thalaivas were up against the Gujarat Giants yesterday night (Image: PKL/Twitter)

Two matches took place on a Super Sunday in Pro Kabaddi 2022 yesterday evening. Two-time finalists Gujarat Giants locked horns with the Tamil Thalaivas, which was followed by a clash between defending champions Dabang Delhi KC and Season 6 winners Bengaluru Bulls. On that note, here's a look at yesterday's kabaddi match results.

Both games proved to be close encounters as fans were thoroughly entertained at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium. Tamil Thalaivas recorded a 42-39 win against the Gujarat Giants. Narender was the hero for the Thalaivas as he earned 13 points for the Chennai-based franchise.

Gujarat Giants failed to capitalize on the absence of Sagar Rathee as stand-in skipper Ajinkya Pawar led the Thalaivas to a three-point win. Pawar supported Narender to perfection with 12 raid points. Parteek Dahiya earned a Super 10 for the Ahmedabad-based franchise, but his efforts ended in a losing cause.

Later in the evening, the Bengaluru Bulls edged Dabang Delhi KC 52-49. Bengaluru made a stupendous comeback after being all-out twice in the first half. Bharat starred for the Bengaluru-based franchise with 23 raid points in the game.

Despite taking a big lead, Dabang Delhi KC lost the game by three points. Naveen Kumar and Vijay Malik scored a Super 10 each, but the 25 unsuccessful tackles from the defense led to Delhi's defeat in yesterday's Pro Kabaddi 2022 match.

Yesterday's Pro Kabaddi 2022 results

Here is a short summary of scores from the Pro Kabaddi 2022 Super Sunday double-header in Hyderabad:

Tamil Thalaivas 42 - 39 Gujarat Giants (Narender 13 raid points, Arpit Saroha 3 tackle points; Parteek Dahiya 10 raid points, Sourav Gulia 2 tackle points).

Dabang Delhi KC 49 - 52 Bengaluru Bulls (Vijay Malik 14 raid points, Vishal 5 tackle points; Bharat 23 raid points, Aman 4 tackle points).

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
