Pro Kabaddi 2022: Who won yesterday's kabaddi matches?

Two matches took place on a Super Sunday in Pro Kabaddi 2022 yesterday evening. Two-time finalists Gujarat Giants locked horns with the Tamil Thalaivas, which was followed by a clash between defending champions Dabang Delhi KC and Season 6 winners Bengaluru Bulls. On that note, here's a look at yesterday's kabaddi match results.

Both games proved to be close encounters as fans were thoroughly entertained at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium. Tamil Thalaivas recorded a 42-39 win against the Gujarat Giants. Narender was the hero for the Thalaivas as he earned 13 points for the Chennai-based franchise.

Gujarat Giants failed to capitalize on the absence of Sagar Rathee as stand-in skipper Ajinkya Pawar led the Thalaivas to a three-point win. Pawar supported Narender to perfection with 12 raid points. Parteek Dahiya earned a Super 10 for the Ahmedabad-based franchise, but his efforts ended in a losing cause.

ProKabaddi @ProKabaddi



They make their way into the Top with an enthralling win 🤩



#vivoProKabaddi #FantasticPanga #CHEvGG 𝓜𝓪𝓴𝓮 𝓼𝓸𝓶𝓮 𝓷𝓸𝓲𝓼𝓮 𝓯𝓸𝓻 𝓽𝓱𝓮 𝓣𝓱𝓪𝓵𝓪𝓲𝓿𝓪𝓼They make their way into the Topwith an enthralling win 🤩 𝓜𝓪𝓴𝓮 𝓼𝓸𝓶𝓮 𝓷𝓸𝓲𝓼𝓮 𝓯𝓸𝓻 𝓽𝓱𝓮 𝓣𝓱𝓪𝓵𝓪𝓲𝓿𝓪𝓼 📢They make their way into the Top 6️⃣ with an enthralling win 🤩#vivoProKabaddi #FantasticPanga #CHEvGG https://t.co/xQwLn3OgRI

Later in the evening, the Bengaluru Bulls edged Dabang Delhi KC 52-49. Bengaluru made a stupendous comeback after being all-out twice in the first half. Bharat starred for the Bengaluru-based franchise with 23 raid points in the game.

Despite taking a big lead, Dabang Delhi KC lost the game by three points. Naveen Kumar and Vijay Malik scored a Super 10 each, but the 25 unsuccessful tackles from the defense led to Delhi's defeat in yesterday's Pro Kabaddi 2022 match.

Yesterday's Pro Kabaddi 2022 results

ProKabaddi @ProKabaddi



Leave a ‍ if you enjoyed his performance



#vivoProKabaddi #FantasticPanga #DELvBLR Bharat turned the game on its head in the second half to steal the match away from the Dabangs 🤩Leave aif you enjoyed his performance Bharat turned the game on its head in the second half to steal the match away from the Dabangs 🤩Leave a ❤️‍🔥 if you enjoyed his performance #vivoProKabaddi #FantasticPanga #DELvBLR https://t.co/oPA6A3UYYU

Here is a short summary of scores from the Pro Kabaddi 2022 Super Sunday double-header in Hyderabad:

Tamil Thalaivas 42 - 39 Gujarat Giants (Narender 13 raid points, Arpit Saroha 3 tackle points; Parteek Dahiya 10 raid points, Sourav Gulia 2 tackle points).

Dabang Delhi KC 49 - 52 Bengaluru Bulls (Vijay Malik 14 raid points, Vishal 5 tackle points; Bharat 23 raid points, Aman 4 tackle points).

Will Dabang Delhi KC qualify for the Pro Kabaddi playoffs? Share your views in the comments below.

Poll : 0 votes