Pro Kabaddi 2023: 3 players Bengal Warriors might retain ahead of PKL 10

As the much-awaited Pro Kabaddi 2023 season approaches, the excitement is reaching a crescendo. With the PKL 10 Auction scheduled on September 8 and 9 in Mumbai, teams are gearing up to announce their retentions.

Among the teams aiming for redemption in the upcoming season are the Bengal Warriors, who had a disappointing outing in the previous edition, finishing second-last.

Despite the team's underwhelming performance, Bengal Warriors witnessed some outstanding individual performances that showcased the players' exceptional talent and skills.

Now, the team management is determined to turn the tables and propel Bengal Warriors to success in PKL 10. To achieve this, they recognize the importance of building a strong squad around their key players.

In this article, we will explore three probable retentions that Bengal Warriors might opt for in PKL 10. These players have exhibited remarkable performances and will undoubtedly play crucial roles in the team's pursuit of glory.

As the team prepares to take PKL 10 by storm, let's dive into the potential retentions that could reshape their fortunes in the upcoming season.

#3 Maninder Singh (Category A)

Maninder Singh is renowned as one of the best raiders in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League. He has led the Bengal Warriors from the front with his exceptional raiding skills. With consistency and lethal prowess in his raids, Maninder had a spectacular PKL 9 season, establishing himself among the top five raiders.

In 21 matches, Maninder executed an impressive 11 super raids, the joint-highest in the season, and achieved 14 super 10s, showcasing his raiding brilliance. His total of 238 raid points at an average of 11.33 raid points per match and a successful raid rate of 50 percent underline his proficiency as a raider.

Being a sure-shot retention pick for Bengal Warriors, Maninder Singh's presence on the mat is invaluable to the team's raiding department as they prepare for PKL 10.

#2 Girish Ernak (Category B)

Girish Ernak, an experienced campaigner, stands tall as one of the best and most lethal defenders in the Pro Kabaddi League. His ability to single-handedly take on raiders makes him a formidable force in the Bengal Warriors' defense.

In PKL 9, Girish had a good season, making 18 appearances and executing one super tackle while achieving four High 5s. With a total of 51 tackle points at an average of 2.83 successful tackles per match and a tackle success rate of 44 percent. He remains a key component of the team's defense, predominantly playing at the left corner.

As Bengal Warriors strategize for PKL 10, Girish Ernak's defensive prowess will be vital to maintain a strong and impenetrable defense.

#1 Shubham Shinde (Category B)

Shubham Shinde, a standout right-corner defender for Bengal Warriors in PKL 9, provided valuable support to Girish Ernak in the team's defensive unit. This time, he is expected to lead the defense and showcase his leadership skills.

In the previous season, Shubham had a commendable performance, making 20 appearances and executing four super tackles while achieving one High 5. With a total of 43 tackle points at an average of 2.15 successful tackles per match and a tackle success rate of 42 percent, he displayed his ability to thwart raiders effectively.

Bengal Warriors can rely on Shubham Shinde's defensive abilities to bolster their defense in PKL 10, making him a crucial player to retain.