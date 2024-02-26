Pro Kabaddi 2023: 3 teams which have qualified for the semifinals the most times in PKL history

In Pro Kabaddi Season 10, we witnessed a multitude of thrilling encounters and unexpected outcomes. From nail-biting finishes to standout performances, the season was a rollercoaster ride of emotions.

Looking back at the 10 seasons of the PKL, it's intriguing to note that 11 out of 12 teams have secured a spot in the semi-finals or playoffs at least twice. However, the Tamil Thalaivas stand out as the only team to have made it to the playoffs just once thus far.

Switching gears, let's take a look at three exceptional teams that have consistently outperformed, securing a spot in the playoffs in the PKL history.

In the Pro Kabaddi League, Patna Pirates, who have clinched the championship three times, have reached the playoffs or semi-finals in seven out of 10 seasons. Their impressive streak includes five consecutive playoff appearances in the league's initial five seasons, where they secured three consecutive titles from the third to fifth seasons. Notably, Patna Pirates finished third in the first season and fourth in the second season.

In PKL 8, the team demonstrated exceptional performance during the league stage, securing the top position and earning a direct entry into the semi-finals. However, their quest for another title was thwarted by Dabang Delhi in the final. Currently, they have also secured a spot in the playoffs in the ongoing PKL season.

#2 Bengaluru Bulls (6 times)

Season 6 champions Bengaluru Bulls have secured playoffs or semi-final berths in six out of 10 seasons. Their journey began with a fourth-place finish in the first season, followed by a notable second-place finish in Season 2, where they narrowly missed out on the title to U Mumba.

Their triumphant moment arrived in the sixth season, where they clinched the championship by overcoming the Gujarat Giants. However, in the seventh season, their playoff journey ended in the semi-finals.

Despite finishing fifth in PKL 8, the Bengaluru Bulls secured a playoff spot. In the recent PKL 2022, they once again reached the playoffs but faced a defeat in the semi-finals against the Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Over the course of 10 seasons in the Pro Kabaddi League, Puneri Paltan have made it to the playoffs or semi-finals six times. Despite their consistent presence in the latter stages of the tournament, they are yet to clinch a title. Their playoff journey includes semi-final exits in Seasons 3 and 4, while they faced eliminator losses in Seasons 5 and 8.

Their closest shot at glory came in the ninth season when they reached the final, only to be thwarted by the Jaipur Pink Panthers. In the ongoing season, Puneri Paltan have earned a direct ticket to the semi-finals, having claimed the top spot in the league stage. With a formidable squad this time around, their prospects look promising, but only time will unveil their destiny.