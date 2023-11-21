Pro Kabaddi 2023: 5 best PKL matches of all-time

The 10th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) will begin on December 2, 2023 in Ahmedabad.

U Mumba, Telugu Titans, Puneri Paltan, Bengaluru Bulls, Patna Pirates, Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors also played in that competition.

After four seasons, the organizers introduced four new franchises, namely UP Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants, Tamil Thalaivas and Haryana Steelers to the league. Patna Pirates have been the most successful team in PKL with three titles. Jaipur Pink Panthers have won two, while U Mumba, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors have won one each.

Over the years, fans have witnessed some incredible matches in PKL history. Before Pro Kabaddi 2023 starts, here's a look at five best games in the tournament's history.

#5 U Mumba 36 - 30 Bengaluru Bulls, PKL 2 Final

U Mumba won their only PKL title in 2015 by defeating the Bengaluru Bulls in the final. It was one of the most exciting games in the league's history and a fitting final for the second season.

Anup Kumar's U Mumba took a 16-8 lead at half-time, but Manjeet Chhillar's Bengaluru Bulls bounced back, with captain Manjeet leading from the front.

Shabeer Bappu changed the game by executing a super raid while going in for a do-or-die raid in the 37th minute against four defenders. His three-pointer raid eventually helped U Mumba win by 36-30.

#4 Haryana Steelers 40 - 40 Tamil Thalaivas, PKL 6

The two new entrants of Pro Kabaddi clashed in an Interzone Wildcard match of the 2018 season during the Kolkata leg. The Thalaivas dominated the Steelers for the majority of the game, with captain Ajay Thakur scoring 17 raid points.

Haryana trailed by 37-40 when the final minute of the match started. Vikash Khandola quickly scored a touch point, and then Thakur had a brainfade moment as he tried to waste time and got so focused on the clock that the defenders came from behind and tackled him down from near the mid-line.

When less than 15 seconds remained in the match, Khandola went in and scored another touch point to help the Steelers pull off a tie out of nowhere.

#3 UP Yoddhas 36 (4) - 36 (6) Tamil Thalaivas, PKL 9 playoffs

Fans witnessed the first tiebreaker in Pro Kabaddi League history during the playoffs last season. UP Yoddhas clashed against Tamil Thalaivas in Mumbai. It was the first ever playoffs game for the Thalaivas, and they ended up playing out a 36-36 tie in 40 minutes against Pardeep Narwal's Yoddhas.

Expand Tweet

The tiebreaker allowed five raids each to both teams. Five different raiders had to attempt the raids as per a pre-decided order. UP Yoddhas gained a 1-0 lead by tackling down Himanshu initially but the Thalaivas bounced back and won by 6-4 in the end.

#2 Dabang Delhi 37 - 36 Patna Pirates, PKL 8 Final

PKL 8 was a unique Pro Kabaddi League season because all matches happened behind closed doors at the Grand Sheraton hotel in Bengaluru. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, fans could not attend the matches.

Manjeet Chhillar's Dabang Delhi battled Mohammadreza Shadlu's Patna Pirates in the summit clash. In one of the most exciting finals in Pro Kabaddi League history, Delhi edged Patna by 37-36. Vijay Malik stole the show with 14 points.

Delhi had a 35-33 lead when Vijay went in for a do-or-die raid against five defenders. After trying hard, he eventually got a touch point. Shadlu brought Patna back with quick raids.

The score was 36-35 when Naveen went in to raid with 20 seconds left on the clock. Shadlu tried for an advanced tackle, gifting Naveen a point. Delhi gifted a touch point to Patna and won by 37-36 in the end. Delhi won the Pro Kabaddi title for the first time.

#1 Telugu Titans 45 - 45 Dabang Delhi, PKL 2

Probably the best match in Pro Kabaddi League history happened in season two when Telugu Titans played out a thrilling 45-45 draw against Dabang Delhi at the Thygraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi. Playing in front of the home crowd, raider Kashiling Adake produced a memorable performance by scoring 24 raid points.

Rahul Chaudhari and Deepak Hooda scored more than 10 points each for the Titans. The high-scoring clash was decided in the final raid when Delhi led by 45-44. The hero Adake came to raid as the Titans defended the baulk line.

Adake attempted a running hand touch and claimed a point. The crowd went wild after referees initially gave him the point. Adake celebrated as if he had won the biggest fight of his life; however, the decision was soon overturned after the Titans coach and players appealed.

Delhi asked for a review, and the third umpire ruled Adake out for not crossing the baulk line. In just a matter of moments, the emotions on Adake's face changed drastically. He kept claiming a touch point as the Titans celebrated the tie.