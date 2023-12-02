Pro Kabaddi 2023: 5 oldest players who will play the tournament

The Pro Kabaddi League is all set for its tenth edition. Kabaddi's premier franchise tournament in India will commence on December 2 and the league stage will continue till February 21.

The games will be played in 12 different cities across the country. Gujarat Giants lock horns with Telugu Titans in the season opener. Jaipur Pink Panthers are the defending champions, having won the PKL title for the second time last season.

Several new young players will be in focus, playing for their respective franchises. While the tournament is expected to nurture and bring forward new talent, the experienced and veteran players will still have vital roles to play in helping their teams go the distance.

On that note, let us take a look at the five oldest players who will ply their trade in PKL Season 10.

#1 Ran Singh - Age: 36

Ran Singh has played in the Pro Kabaddi League since its first season. Having been a part of five different teams, the 36-year-old brings in immense experience and unmatched skillsets.

His all-round abilities make him a key inclusion for any side. Come PKL 10, Ran Singh is set to represent the Bengaluru Bulls, who will aim for their second title. The veteran all-rounder played only eight games for the Bulls in the previous edition.

While his recent performances may not have been impactful, his experience cannot be discounted. In a PKL career comprising 142 games, Singh has accumulated 104 raid points and 274 tackle points. He could prove to be handy for the Bulls when required.

#2 Surjeet Singh - Age: 33

Surjeet Singh is one of India's most experienced international kabaddi stars. He's a seasoned campaigner with immense experience. Surjeet has many accolades, including being a member of the Indian Kabaddi team that clinched gold in the 2014 and 2022 Asian Games

He had a below-par performance last season. However, the Bengaluru Bulls have roped him in for Season 10. Surjeet's addition strengthens the Bulls' defence. His presence in the side can prove crucial, given his leadership abilities and prowess as a defender.

With 348 tackle points in 127 PKL games, Surjeet is fifth in the list of top defenders in the history of the tournament.

#3 Maninder Singh - Age: 33

While it may not appear to be so, Maninder Singh is also a part of this list. At 33, he's still one of the most successful players in the league. He led the Bengal Warriors to their maiden PKL title in Season 7.

He was the fifth-best raider last season with 238 raid points. There's no doubt about the ace raider's abilities, as he has consistently scored over 200 raid points per season in the last four editions.

Maninder has had a glorious PKL career, being the raider with the second-highest points in league history. He has amassed a staggering 1231 raid points in 122 games. The star raider will likely continue to be a mainstay for the Bengal Warriors.

#4 Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibaksh - Age: 32

Iranian superstar Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibaksh has not only been a key performer for his national side but also for the Bengal Warriors in the PKL. He played a vital role in their title-winning run in Season 7.

Nabibaksh was also a part of the Iranian squad that won gold at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta. He had a disappointing season PKL last time with the Puneri Paltan though.

However, his all-round skills and experience could prove of utmost importance for the Gujarat Giants in PKL 10. The Iranian all-rounder has stacked up 203 raid and 63 tackle points in the league.

#5 Rahul Chaudhari - Age: 30

Rahul Chaudhari rose to fame in the PKL with the Telugu Titans, developing as a prolific raider. He has had an illustrious career, being a part of the Indian National Kabaddi squad that won gold in the 2016 South Asian Games.

Rahul has also been a top performer in the Pro Kabaddi League with 1039 raid and 61 tackle points in 150 appearances. The star raider only managed 71 raid points for the Pink Panthers in Season 9, though.

However, the defending champions have retained him for the upcoming season. He will be keen to put up a memorable performance to help Jaipur defend their title.