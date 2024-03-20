In the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 10, raiders continued to play a pivotal role in shaping the outcome of matches, highlighting the significance of their contributions on the mat. While some raiders left indelible marks with stellar performances, others, despite their individual efforts, fell short of expectations. And there were raiders who stood up for the team when it was needed, even though they didn't set personal records.

On that note, let's examine five players with the highest number of raid points without achieving a Super 10 in the recently concluded PKL edition.

#1 Mohit Goyat - 122 Raid Points

Mohit Goyat, representing Puneri Paltan, scored 122 raid points but didn't achieve a Super 10 in Pro Kabaddi Season 10. With an average of 5.55 points per match and an impressive success rate of 79.13%, Goyat's performance remains solid.

His contribution was pivotal in Puneri Paltans' maiden title victory, providing crucial support to Aslam Inamdar and co. Although Mohit Goyat hasn't hit a Super 10, his consistent performance greatly aided the team in lifting the trophy.

#2 Meetu Sharma - 57 Raid Points

Meetu Sharma of Dabang Delhi has had a disappointing season, only managing 57 raid points without achieving a Super 10. Considering his auction bid price of 90 lakhs, his performance falls short of expectations. Meetu Sharma's inability to assist Ashu Malik, who often had to carry the team single-handedly, contributed to their struggles. However, it wasn't solely his lack of support that led to the team's loss in the playoffs.

#3 Robin Chaudhary - 55 Raid Points

Robin Chaudhary of Telugu Titans has notched up 55 raid points, proving his mettle as a promising raider despite his newcomer status in the PKL arena. While he hasn't clinched a Super 10 yet, his agile gameplay added a dynamic edge to the team's performance. Additionally, he boasts an impressive not-out percentage of 60%.

However, despite his individual performance, Telugu Titans faced challenges and fell short in the initial and later stages of the tournament.

#4 Manjeet - 55 Raid Points

Manjeet of Dabang Delhi has put up a decent performance in his debut season, accumulating 55 raid points in PKL 10. While he hasn't achieved a super 10, his contributions as a reliable support player cannot be overlooked.

With Naveen Kumar's absence due to injury, Manjeet stepped up to bolster the team's efforts alongside Ashu Malik. Though not exceptional individually, he showcased his value as a dependable team player, consistently rising to the occasion whenever his team needed him.

#5 Rohit Gulia - 50 Raid Points

Rohit Gulia enjoyed a successful season with Patna Pirates in PKL season 9, which led to his acquisition by Gujarat Giants in the recent edition for a substantial 58.5 lakh bid price. However, he fell short of expectations by only scoring 50 raid points.

Despite high hopes, Rohit Gulia struggled to make a significant impact on the mat, failing to achieve a Super 10 throughout the season. With an average of just three raid points per match, his performance has been underwhelming, leaving much to be desired.