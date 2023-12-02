Pro Kabaddi 2023: 5 U Mumba players to watch out for in PKL 10 ft. Guman Singh and Surinder Singh

As the Pro Kabaddi 2023 kicks off, all eyes will be on the electrifying clash between U Mumba and UP Yoddhas on the opening day in Ahmedabad. The champions of the second season are on a mission to claim the top spot in the league, armed with a fresh lineup of players ready to make their mark in this edition.

Led by the dynamic duo of Surinder Singh and Rinku Sharma, U Mumba will aim to set the tone for their campaign right from the start. Adding to the team's squad is the debutant Iranian all-rounder Amirmohammad Zafardanesh. His presence in the squad enhances the team's balance, providing an additional dimension with his all-round capabilities.

Let us take a look at the five players from U Mumba to watch out for in this Pro Kabaddi 2023.

#5 Guman Singh

Guman Singh, despite being one of the youngest players in the squad, brings a wealth of experience. As a key raider for U Mumba last season, he notched up an impressive 137 raid points with a raid strike rate of nearly 50 percent.

His reliability on the mat propeled Mumba to spend a hefty ₹85 lakhs for him at the auction. With Jai Bhagwan alongside him in the raiding department, the Mumbai-based club's offense looks well-poised for a decent display in the Pro Kabaddi 2023.

#4 Amirmohammad Zafardanesh

Debuting for U Mumba, Iranian all-rounder Amirmohammad Zafardanesh is expected to play a pivotal role for the team. Priced at ₹68 lakhs, he stands as the second most expensive pick for the Mumbai-based club and the most expensive in Category C.

Drawing comparisons to the veteran Iranian all-rounder Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Zafardanesh is expected to make significant contributions on both ends of the mat.

#3 Girish Maruti Ernak

Girish Maruti Ernak, a seasoned defender, is a valuable addition to U Mumba's defensive lineup. Playing as a left corner defender for Bengal Warriors in the last season, Ernak notched up an impressive 51 tackle points.

Standing fourth in the all-time charts for most tackle points by defenders in Pro Kabaddi history with 359 points, Ernak brings in a wealth of experience and defensive skills to the Mumbai-based franchise's squad.

#2 Surinder Singh

Leading the defensive charge for U Mumba is the seasoned campaigner Surinder Singh. Having been with the team since its inception, Singh is set to captain the squad and lead the defensive unit.

With a remarkable tackle strike rate of over 50 percent, Singh's leadership will be crucial in guiding U Mumba to the top of the table. Supported by Guman Singh in raiding and Rinku Sharma and Girish Maruti Ernak in defense, the team appears well-balanced under Singh's experienced leadership.

#1 Rinku Sharma

Rinku Sharma, the right-corner defender, is the backbone of U Mumba's defense. Representing the team for the past two years, Rinku emerged as the top defender last year, accumulating an impressive 59 tackle points.

As one of the core players, U Mumba will heavily rely on Sharma's defensive skills to thwart the opposition's raiders.