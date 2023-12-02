Kabaddi

Pro Kabaddi 2023: 5 U Mumba players to watch out for in PKL 10 ft. Guman Singh and Surinder Singh

By SportzConnect
Modified Dec 02, 2023 00:38 IST
U Mumba team with their skipper Surinder Singh
U Mumba team with their skipper Surinder Singh and other players during the jersey launch (Image Credits: U Mumba)

As the Pro Kabaddi 2023 kicks off, all eyes will be on the electrifying clash between U Mumba and UP Yoddhas on the opening day in Ahmedabad. The champions of the second season are on a mission to claim the top spot in the league, armed with a fresh lineup of players ready to make their mark in this edition.

Led by the dynamic duo of Surinder Singh and Rinku Sharma, U Mumba will aim to set the tone for their campaign right from the start. Adding to the team's squad is the debutant Iranian all-rounder Amirmohammad Zafardanesh. His presence in the squad enhances the team's balance, providing an additional dimension with his all-round capabilities.

Let us take a look at the five players from U Mumba to watch out for in this Pro Kabaddi 2023.

#5 Guman Singh

Guman Singh, despite being one of the youngest players in the squad, brings a wealth of experience. As a key raider for U Mumba last season, he notched up an impressive 137 raid points with a raid strike rate of nearly 50 percent.

His reliability on the mat propeled Mumba to spend a hefty ₹85 lakhs for him at the auction. With Jai Bhagwan alongside him in the raiding department, the Mumbai-based club's offense looks well-poised for a decent display in the Pro Kabaddi 2023.

#4 Amirmohammad Zafardanesh

Debuting for U Mumba, Iranian all-rounder Amirmohammad Zafardanesh is expected to play a pivotal role for the team. Priced at ₹68 lakhs, he stands as the second most expensive pick for the Mumbai-based club and the most expensive in Category C.

Drawing comparisons to the veteran Iranian all-rounder Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Zafardanesh is expected to make significant contributions on both ends of the mat.

#3 Girish Maruti Ernak

Girish Maruti Ernak, a seasoned defender, is a valuable addition to U Mumba's defensive lineup. Playing as a left corner defender for Bengal Warriors in the last season, Ernak notched up an impressive 51 tackle points.

Standing fourth in the all-time charts for most tackle points by defenders in Pro Kabaddi history with 359 points, Ernak brings in a wealth of experience and defensive skills to the Mumbai-based franchise's squad.

#2 Surinder Singh

Leading the defensive charge for U Mumba is the seasoned campaigner Surinder Singh. Having been with the team since its inception, Singh is set to captain the squad and lead the defensive unit.

With a remarkable tackle strike rate of over 50 percent, Singh's leadership will be crucial in guiding U Mumba to the top of the table. Supported by Guman Singh in raiding and Rinku Sharma and Girish Maruti Ernak in defense, the team appears well-balanced under Singh's experienced leadership.

#1 Rinku Sharma

Rinku Sharma, the right-corner defender, is the backbone of U Mumba's defense. Representing the team for the past two years, Rinku emerged as the top defender last year, accumulating an impressive 59 tackle points.

As one of the core players, U Mumba will heavily rely on Sharma's defensive skills to thwart the opposition's raiders.

Edited by Ankush Das
