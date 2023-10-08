Pro Kabaddi 2023 Auction: 3 defenders who might fetch the highest bids

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) has achieved remarkable success since its inception in 2014, revolutionizing the traditional sport of kabaddi into a global spectacle. The league has consistently been a breeding ground for emerging talents, transforming young kabaddi players into stars.

As the league gears up for its 10th season's auction (2023), the spotlight inevitably falls on defenders, the unsung heroes who often play pivotal roles in determining a team's fate. Among the myriad talents set to go under the hammer, here are three defenders who could be expensive buys.

#1 Will Fazel be a crorepati in Pro Kabaddi once again?

Iranian left-corner defender Fazel Atrachali is no stranger to PKL glory. A double crorepati in previous auctions, Fazel is renowned for his exceptional defensive abilities. His track record speaks volumes, with a staggering 424 tackle points and 24 super tackles in the PKL.

Fazel's tackle success rate of 55% underlines his consistency and reliability on the mat. His expertise in blocks and ankle holds makes him a nightmare for the raiders. Beyond the PKL, Fazel Atrachali has also left an indelible mark on international arenas. He captained the Iranian team to gold in the 2018 Asian Games and secured silver in the 2023 edition.

Fazel's leadership skills have been evident in various teams, including U Mumba, Patna Pirates, Gujarat Giants, and Puneri Paltan. Notably, he steered Puneri Paltan to their first final last season, exhibiting his ability to inspire and lead a young and fresh team. With two titles each with U Mumba and Patna Pirates, Fazel Atrachali’s presence in the auction is set to send bidding wars soaring, likely crossing the crore mark.

#2 Surjeet Singh

Surjeet Singh, a stalwart in the Indian kabaddi circuit, brings a wealth of experience and versatility to the table. His strategic tackles and sharp anticipation have been instrumental in India's victories, notably at the Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 and the Asian Games 2023. Surjeet’s adaptability shines through as he adeptly plays both cover positions, allowing him to read opponents' moves and counter effectively.

Having amassed 350 tackle points in his PKL career, Surjeet Singh's impact goes beyond mere statistics. He has led the Bengal Warriors to triumph, showcasing his ability to shoulder the responsibility and deliver when it matters the most. His remarkable consistency and ability to single-handedly turn the tide make him a hot prospect in the upcoming auction.

With a career spanning 143 matches in the PKL, Girish Ernak has carved a niche for himself as one of the Pro Kabaddi League’s most lethal defenders. He has amassed a total of 360 tackle points, securing his place among the league’s top four defenders.

Girish's ability to single-handedly tackle raiders makes him a formidable force. In the ninth season with Bengal Warriors, he notched up 51 tackle points in 18 appearances, averaging 2.83 successful tackles per match with a tackle success rate of 45%.

His strategic ability to execute tackles and the captaincy option have made him a key asset. As PKL enters its 10th season, Girish Maruti Ernak’s presence in the auction promises to add defensive brilliance to any team, making him a coveted choice for franchises in the PKL 10 auction.