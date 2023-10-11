Pro Kabaddi 2023 Auction: 3 most expensive buys for Gujarat Giants

Two-time runners-up Gujarat Giants entered the Pro Kabaddi Auction 2023 with a big purse, and they made the most out of their available funds by signing some top players. Gujarat re-signed Iranian defender Fazel Atrachali and all-rounder Rohit Gulia, who played a big role in the Ahmedabad-based franchise's journey to the final in their debut season in 2017.

The Gujarat Giants also signed Fazel Atrachali's compatriot Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh. After representing Puneri Paltan together last season, the duo of Atrachali and Nabibakhsh will don the Gujarat jersey in Pro Kabaddi season 10.

Other talents to join Gujarat at the PKL Auction 2023 include Sombir Gulia, Vikas Jaglan, Ravi Kumar, Balaji D and Arkam Shaikh. In this listicle now, we will look at the top three most expensive signings by the Gujarat Giants at the Pro Kabaddi 2023 Auction.

#3 Sombir Gulia - ₹26.25 lakh

It looks like the Gujarat team management was very much interested in signing the top performers of Puneri Paltan from the last season. Apart from Fazel Atrachali and Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, the Giants also signed Sombir Gulia, who turned up for Pune in the previous tournament.

Sombir is a right corner defender, who earned 35 points in 18 matches last season. He had a tackle strike rate of close to 49% in the previous edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. Before that, Sombir scored 61 points in 19 matches for Puneri Paltan in season eight.

The right corner defender also had stints with Telugu Titans and Dabang Delhi KC before joining the Pune-based franchise. The Gujarat Giants signed him for ₹26.25 lakh at the auction. He is likely to play in the right corner position, with Fazel Atrachali being the left corner.

#2 Rohit Gulia - ₹58.50 lakh

All-rounder Rohit Gulia has returned to the Gujarat Giants for the 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League. Gulia made his debut for the Giants in season five. He remained a part of the Ahmedabad-based franchise for three seasons and even captained the side in a few matches.

Gulia then shifted to the Haryana Steelers in season eight before joining the Patna Pirates in season nine. He earned 148 points in 19 matches for the Pirates last season. Gujarat signed him for ₹58.50 lakh this season. The team's fans will hope that the all-rounder fires all cylinders for the team in PKL 10.

#1 Most expensive buy of Gujarat Giants: Fazel Atrachali - ₹1.60 crore

Gujarat entered the auction with a purse of around ₹4 crore. They spent close to 40% of the purse value to acquire the services of the 'Sultan of Pro Kabaddi' Fazel Atrachali.

Fazel has played for many franchises in his legendary PKL career. The Iranian left corner defender even turned up for the Gujarat Giants in season five, where he earned 57 points in 24 matches for the franchise.

The Giants have re-signed him this season. Considering the money they have invested in him, it seems likely that the Ahmedabad-based franchise will appoint him as their new captain for the 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League.