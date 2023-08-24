Pro Kabaddi 2023 Auction: 3 players Bengal Warriors should target 

As they set their sights on the 2023 Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) auction, Bengal Warriors, the winners of Season 7, are preparing to enter the kabaddi arena with a determined approach. A team formed in 2014, the Bengal Warriors scaled the heights in 2019, etching their name in the PKL record books. However, their recent campaign painted a contrasting picture, with a mere eight wins out of 22 matches during the league stage. Their underwhelming 11th-place finish starkly contrasted with their previous glories. This downturn has set the stage for a potential overhaul.

In a prelude to the PKL 2023 Auction, the Bengal Warriors made a shocking decision by parting ways with their lead raider and captain, Maninder Singh. Two seasons’ sans a playoff appearance have urged the side for a strategic reset.

In the lead-up to the PKL 2023 Auction, the Bengal Warriors find themselves at a critical juncture, poised for a recovery. Boosted by the highest budget and a chance to sculpt their roster anew, the Warriors find themselves standing at the crossroads of resurgence.

On that note let’s look at the three players Bengal Warriors should target at the upcoming PKL auction.

#1 Fazel Atrachali can be a gamechanger for Bengal Warriors

Fazel Atrachali can be a gamechanger for Bengal Warriors (Image via Sportkseeda)

Hailing from Iran, Fazel Atrachali is a revered figure in the world of kabaddi and is acclaimed as one of the most feared defenders on the global stage. His leadership qualities were also evident as he captained Puneri Paltan in Season 9, guiding them to the finals for the very first time.

Since his debut in the PKL in 2015, Atrachali has remained a paragon of consistency within the league. His mettle garnered him the Best Defender award twice, in 2016 and 2019. Fazel’s claim to fame rests on his record-setting tally of 424 tackle points, the highest ever in PKL history.

Known for his solid defensive skills, Fazel Atrachali's leadership and experience could potentially breathe new life into the Warriors' lineup. His collaboration with coach Kasinatha Baskaran might prove to be the catalyst for their resurgence, transforming them from a struggling outfit to a formidable contender once again.

With an impressive record of 424 tackle points, including 24 super tackles, and a commendable tackle success rate of 55%, Fazel's contributions extend beyond the numbers. Having demonstrated his leadership mettle across various teams such as U Mumba, Patna Pirates, Gujarat Giants, and Puneri Paltans, he possesses the strategic acumen to steer his teams to victory.

#2 Can Pawan Kumar Sehrawat lead the Warriors to their 2nd title?

Bengal Warriors will vie to sign Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (Image via Sportkeeda)

One of the league’s best raiders, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat has been a consistent performer in the PKL circuit. He has scored over 200 raid points in every season. With an impressive career tally of approximately 987 raid points, Pawan’s consistency is further highlighted by his triumphant stints as the best raider in Seasons 6, 7, and 8.

The release of Pawan Kumar Sehrawat by Bengaluru Bulls last season came as a surprising moment. His acquisition by Tamil Thalaivas for a record-breaking 2.26 crores in Season 9 marked a historic moment in the auction by making him the most expensive buy in history. However, an unfortunate injury sidelined him for the entire season.

With his remarkable athleticism and a knack for securing crucial raid points, he excels under pressure. Anticipations are high for his triumphant comeback, and his potential impact on Bengal Warriors, both as a lead raider and a captain, is expected to be invaluable.

#3 Mohammadreza Shadloui could be a long-term asset for the Bengal side

One name that promises to captivate the auction spotlight is Mohammadreza Shadloui. Hailing from Iran, the 20-year-old youngster has emerged as a remarkable find in PKL. In Season 8, Shadloui debuted and promptly showcased his abilities, amassing an impressive 89 tackle points across 24 matches, including 10 High 5s. His distinction as the season's premier defender earned him a deserved place in the PKL Season 8 Dream Team. In Season 9, he continued his dominance with 84 tackle points in just 20 games.

Notably, Shadloui's agility and all-round skills position him as a swift raider, adept at securing crucial raid points. He holds the league's record for the highest number of tackle points in a single match, a remarkable 16. Given his solid all-rounder skills, he can be a great addition to the Bengal Warriors side.