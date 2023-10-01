Pro Kabaddi 2023 Auction: 3 players Tamil Thalaivas should target

The ninth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) witnessed a saga of determination and resilience as the Tamil Thalaivas scripted one of the best comebacks in the league's history. The season started on a challenging note for them with a major setback due to star raider Pawan Sehrawat's early injury blow in the opening match. However, under the astute guidance of their coach Ashan Kumar, the team scripted a remarkable comeback story.

Replacing Uday, Ashan Kumar infused a new life into the Thalaivas, transforming them into a force to be reckoned with. The young blood in the team, represented by talents like Ajinkya Pawar and Narendar Kandola, emerged as game-changers in the raiding department. Complemented by a sturdy defensive lineup consisting of players like Sagar, Himanshu, and Sahil, the Thalaivas showcased exceptional teamwork.

Their defining moment came in the playoffs, where they made history by securing a spot in the semi-finals for the first time in the Pro Kabaddi history. With nerves of steel, they triumphed in a thrilling eliminator against UP Yoddha in the tie-breaker. Although they succumbed to Pune in the semifinals, their journey was nothing short of inspiring.

With a renewed sense of hope, they will again be ready to compete for the title in Season 10, and, on that note, let's look at the three players who could be vital assets to the team.

#1 Mahendar Singh could be a gamechanger for Tamil Thalaivas

Mahendar Singh, famously dubbed as the 'Bulldozer' in PKL fraternity, will emerge as a vital addition to the Tamil Thalaivas squad. With an impressive track record of 110 matches and 264 tackle points, while playing for the Bengaluru Bulls, Mahendar is one of the most feared cover defenders in the Pro Kabaddi League.

His ability to thwart opponents with his robust tackles and strategic gameplay has earned him the fearsome reputation he carries. Singh's presence on the mat instills a sense of security in the team's defense, a quality the Thalaivas lacked in their previous outings. If chosen, his expertise could significantly bolster the Thalaivas' defense, making it a formidable force to reckon with in the upcoming season.

#2 Deepak Niwas Hooda

Deepak Niwas Hooda, a seasoned all-rounder and a proven leader, brings a wealth of experience to the table for the Tamil Thalaivas. With a remarkable 1120 points to his name, Hooda stands as the third-highest scorer in the league's history. His ability to contribute defensively is also evident from his 100 tackle points in the PKL.

Having captained teams like the Telugu Titans, Puneri Paltan, and Jaipur Pink Panthers, Hooda's leadership qualities are invaluable. His strategic acumen and versatility make him a potent force on the mat. If he joins the Thalaivas, his ability to rally the team, both in offense and defense, could be the game-changer the team needs.

#3 Mohammad Nabibakhsh brings international experience to Tamil Thalaivas

Iranian player Mohammad Esmail Nabibakhsh brings an international flavor to the Tamil Thalaivas. His standout performance in the seventh season, with 92 raid points and 30 tackle points, en route to winning the trophy with Bengal Warriors and earning the MVP title, speaks volumes about his all-rounded prowess. He also played a crucial role in Iran's gold medal in the Asian Games 2018.

Nabibakhsh's knack for scoring under high-pressure situations and his strategic brilliance make him a valuable asset. Despite a challenging season with Pune last season, his ability to use his mind and tactics to outmaneuver opponents is noteworthy. His inclusion could add a new dimension to the Thalaivas' gameplay, offering them a player who not only scores crucial points but also navigates the team through intense situations.