Pro Kabaddi 2023 Auction: 3 players U Mumba should target

In the recently concluded Pro Kabaddi League season 9, U Mumba, the season 2 champions, faced a challenging journey. Despite having a well-balanced team of experienced and young players, coach Anil Chaprana struggled to find consistent momentum. Captain Surinder Singh's absence due to injury in the latter half of the tournament proved detrimental, leaving a leadership gap on the mat.

The team managed to secure only two wins out of eight matches in the final leg at Hyderabad under substitute captain Rinku. Notably, Guman Singh emerged as their top raider with 137 points, supported by Ashish with 97 raid points. Newbies like Jai Bhagwan, Heidarali Ekrami, and Pranay Rane stepped up in the final matches and showcased promising skills.

In defense, Rinku and Mohit contributed significantly, but the side faltered in crucial moments, leading to a ninth-place finish. Despite their efforts, the absence of their regular captain proved costly, disrupting their playoff aspirations.

Ahead of Season 10, with Iran coach Gholamreza Mazandarani returning to U Mumba, the team is in dire need of a strong lead raider. Let's look at three players that U Mumba should target in the auction:

#1 Pawan Kumar Sehrawat

U Mumba, in their quest for a lead raider, should set their sights on PKL star Pawan Kumar Sehrawat. Renowned as one of the best raiders in recent times, Sehrawat played a pivotal role in the Bengaluru Bulls' triumph in the 6th season, single-handedly clinching the trophy. His consistent performance, scoring over 250 points since season 6, showcases his exceptional skills.

Despite an unfortunate injury sidelining him for a season with Tamil Thalaivas, Sehrawat's remarkable career tally of approximately 987 raid points and his title as the best raider in Seasons 6, 7, and 8 underline his caliber to turn matches. His recent comeback in the Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023, where he scored 44 raid points, signals his return to form, making him an ideal choice for U Mumba.

#2 Maninder Singh

Another enticing option for U Mumba is Maninder Singh, a name synonymous with PKL success. He ranks as the all-time 2nd-best points scorer in PKL, tallying an impressive 1231 raid points in 122 matches. Singh's consistency is evident from his 200+ points in the last five seasons.

Released by Bengal Warriors ahead of the season 10 auction, Maninder Singh's 240 raid points in the previous season highlight his exceptional form. With his wealth of experience and proven track record, Maninder could be a game-changer for Mumbai in the upcoming season. He's also a captaincy choice.

#3 Manjeet

Manjeet Dahiya has swiftly climbed the ranks in Kabaddi with his impressive gameplay, relying on his physical attributes like height and arm reach. In the previous season, he secured a spot among the top 10 raiders by scoring 150 raid points in 22 matches.

His total career tally of 520 raid points in the PKL underlines his potential. Notably, he provides valuable support to other raiders and he's also a do-or-die specialist, making him a key player to watch, promising a bright future in the sport.