Pro Kabaddi 2023 Auction: 3 teams which should target Maninder Singh

Maninder Singh will enter the Pro Kabaddi (PKL) 2023 Auction next month. The Bengal Warriors released their captain ahead of the 10th edition of the PKL. While it is unclear whether Maninder asked to be released or if it was the franchise's decision to let him go, many fans feel that Bengal should have retained him.

In the last five seasons, Maninder was Bengal Warriors' most consistent performer. He managed around 200 points every season for the Kolkata-based franchise. Singh also starred in Bengal's maiden PKL championship win in 2019.

With Maninder's name set to go under the hammer on September 8 and 9 in Mumbai, many teams will be interested in signing him for the 10th PKL season. Here's a list of the three teams which should target him.

#1 Bengal Warriors should try to buy Maninder Singh back at Pro Kabaddi 2023 Auction

As mentioned earlier, Maninder Singh was a brilliant raider for the Bengal Warriors in the last few Pro Kabaddi League seasons. He first took over the leadership of the team's raid attack and then became the entire squad's captain as well.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda before the PKL Auction, Maninder commented on how he would feel if Bengal Warriors buy him back.

"It's been a wonderful journey with Bengal Warriors. I have played for Bengal ever since I came back in PKL. I have a lot of memories and we also won the tournament (PKL 7 title). We will see what happens in auction, all depends on auction dynamics," said Maninder.

At the moment, Bengal Warriors do not have any game-changer in their raiding unit. If they re-sign Maninder, they can form the rest of the squad around him.

#2 Tamil Thalaivas

Tamil Thalaivas broke the bank and signed Pawan Sehrawat for ₹2.26 crore at the previous Pro Kabaddi Auction. Pawan got injured in the first match itself and could not play for the remainder of the season. Even in his absence, the Thalaivas managed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in the tournament's history.

The Thalaivas have retained their core group of youngsters for PKL 10, but they have released Pawan Sehrawat. If the team management needs a lead raider now, they can go for someone like Maninder Singh. He is a proven match-winner and an experienced leader, who can take the Thalaivas to their maiden championship.

#3 Telugu Titans

Telugu Titans have decided to revamp their raiding unit ahead of the Pro Kabaddi 2023 season. The Titans, who finished 12th in the previous season, have released the trio of Monu Goyat, Abhishek Singh, and Siddharth Desai from their squad.

The Titans team owners will look for some other match-winners at the auction. One of the names the team can consider is Maninder Singh. He brought about a change in Bengal Warriors' fortunes with his consistent performances in the raiding unit. Perhaps, Maninder can do the same job for the Titans and help them improve their record in the Pro Kabaddi League.