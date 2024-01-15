Pro Kabaddi 2023, Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls: Who will win today’s PKL Match 73, and telecast details

Bengal Warriors will be up against Bengaluru Bulls in the 73rd match of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at the SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur, today.

Brace yourselves for a monumental moment in the history of Indian sports! We're about to witness the 1000th game in the Pro Kabaddi League, and what a decade-long saga it has been!

Coming to this encounter, the journey has been nothing short of a rollercoaster for the Warriors – a tale of peaks and valleys. They kicked off with a sensational four-game unbeaten streak, followed by a turbulent six-game winless stretch, only to reclaim their momentum with a current two-game winning spree.

Positioned at the seventh spot in the table, the Warriors have been good in the raiding department, but the onus now lies on their defense to step up and provide the much-needed stability. Can they extend their winning streak and climb up the ladder?

As for the Bulls, the echoes of their comeback resonate in the corridors of PKL history. In the previous encounter against Patna Pirates, the senior stalwarts Surjeet Singh and Ran Singh spearheaded a defensive masterclass, etching a memorable win in the annals of PKL.

This victory breathed life into their PKL 10 campaign, where they find themselves in the ninth spot with five wins in 12 games. The question now hangs in the air – can they sustain their new profound momentum?

Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls Match Details

Match: Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls, Match 73, PKL 2023

Date: January 15, 2024, 08.00 pm IST

Venue: SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur

Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls Form Guide in PKL 2023

Bengal Warriors (BEN): W W L L L

Bengaluru Bulls (BLR): W L W L W

Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls Player Squads

Bengal Warriors (BEN): Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Suyog Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar, Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi, Akshay Jaywant Bodake, Vishwas S, Chai-Ming Chang, Nitin Kumar, R Guhan, Maharudra Garje, Shubham Shinde, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje. Aditya S. Shinde, Akshay Kumar, Shreyas Umbardand, Dipak Arjun Shinde, Nitin Rawal, Bhoir Akshay Bharat

Bengaluru Bulls (BLR): Bharat, Vikash Kandola, Neeraj Narwal, Monu, Abhishek Singh, Sushil, Banty. Piotr Pamulak, Akshit, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Yash Hooda, Surjeet Singh, Vishal, Ankit, Parteek, Sunder, Rakshith, Rohit Kumar, Ponparthiban Subramanian, Md. Liton Ali, Arulnanthababu, Aditya Shankar Powar, Sachin Narwal, Ran Singh

Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls Expected Playing 7

Bengal Warriors (BEN): Maninder Singh(C), Vaibhav Garge, Jaskirat, Nitin Kumar, Srikanth Jadhav, Shubham Shinde, Aditya

Bengaluru Bulls (BLR): Vikash Kandola, Surjeet Singh, Parteek, Sachin Narwal, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal(C), Ran Singh

Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls Match Prediction

Both Bengal Warriors and Bengaluru Bulls exhibited flashes of brilliance in recent performances. The Warriors, on a quest for consistency, boast a potent raiding unit, while the Bulls, rejuvenated by a spectacular comeback, look to carry that momentum forward.

It could be a closely contested battle, but the Warriors might edge ahead with their well-rounded approach.

Prediction: Bengal Warriors to win the match.

Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda