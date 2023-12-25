Pro Kabaddi 2023, Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi: 3 player battles to watch out for 

Bengal Warriors will face Dabang Delhi KC in Match No. 39 of Pro Kabaddi Season 10 at the SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai on December 25.

Having suffered a narrow loss at the hands of U Mumba yesterday, Bengal Warriors will be eager to bounce back from the defeat as they take on the Delhi side. So far, Warriors have had a promising start to the season with three wins, two losses and as many draws, accumulating 22 points and currently sitting in fourth place on the league table.

On the other hand, Dabang Delhi is experiencing a lacklustre start to the new season, having won two out of five matches and losing the remaining enounters.

They currently occupy 10th place, and a win in this fixture will provide a much-needed boost as they prepare for a tough battle against the Maninder-led side.

Now, let's take a closer look at the three-player battles to watch out for in the upcoming fixture.

#1 Maninder Singh vs Himmat Antil

Maninder Singh is undeniably having another outstanding season, and it's fair to say that he has been the lone consistent raider in the Pro Kabaddi League circuit for more than five seasons with Bengal Warriors.

Demonstrating his mettle once again, in the last match against U Mumba, he secured an impressive 11 raid points, bringing his total to 72 raid points in just seven matches. Renowned for his fearlessness, Maninder is a daunting challenge for opposing defenders.

In contrast, Himmat Antil, who plays as the left cover defender for Dabang Delhi, has had a decent start to the campaign, accumulating 12 tackle points in five matches. As a newcomer, he has shown promising glimpses, but facing the formidable challenge of dealing with Maninder Singh will undoubtedly test the skills of this young defender.

#2 Naveen Kumar vs Harsh Lad

Naveen, undoubtedly one of the best raiders in the league, has delivered four exceptional seasons for Dabang Delhi, earning the MVP award twice. This season, he continues to showcase his prowess, having played four matches and secured an impressive 56 points.

With a wealth of experience, sharp reflexes, and pace, Naveen emerges as a challenging raider who will pose a difficult challenge for the Warriors.

On the flip side, Harsh Lad captured the attention of spectators in the last match by scoring 8 tackle points against U Mumba. Making his debut for Bengal Warriors, Lad has emerged as a surprise package for the team, quickly becoming a hot prospect to watch out for.

His impressive performance suggests that he could pose a significant threat to the experienced Naveen, adding an element of anticipation to their matchup.

#3 Ashu Malik vs Shubham Shinde

Ashu Malik has had a promising start to the season, showcasing his worth with consistent performances for the Delhi franchise. With 54 raid points in five matches, he has proven his price tag and displayed his raiding prowess.

In the recent match against Telugu Titans, he scored an impressive 15 raid points, further solidifying his impact. Even in the last match against Pune, despite being on the losing side, Malik delivered a strong raiding performance, making him a player to watch out for.

Shubham Shinde, representing Bengal Warriors, has indeed had a promising start to the season. Having participated in seven matches, he has accumulated an impressive 25 tackle points, leading the defence charts overall.

Shinde's defensive skills will be put to the test against the formidable raiding abilities of Ashu Malik in the upcoming match.