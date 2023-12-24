Pro Kabaddi 2023, Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi KC: Who will win today’s PKL Match 40, and telecast details

Bengal Warriors will square off against Dabang Delhi KC in the 40th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023. SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai will host this exciting clash on Monday, December 25.

After a strong start, the Bengal Warriors have lost their momentum, as they are not able to win close matches. Following a 39-37 loss against U Mumba, the Maninder Singh-led side has slipped to fourth place in the points table with 22 points from seven games.

Dabang Delhi KC, on the other hand, looked completely lost in the absence of their star raider, Naveen Kumar, who missed their previous game against Puneri Paltan due to an injury.

The Delhi-based franchise suffered a 30-23 loss and are currently languishing in the bottom half of the points table with 12 points, having won just two of their five games so far.

Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi KC Match Details

Match: Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi KC, 40th Match PKL 2023

Date: December 25, 2023, 8:00 pm IST

Venue: SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi KC Form Guide in PKL 2023

Bengal Warriors (BEN): L T L W W

Dabang Delhi KC (DEL): L W L W L

Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi KC Player Squads

Bengal Warriors (BEN): Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Suyog Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar, Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi, Akshay, Vishwas S, Chai-Ming Chang, Nitin Kumar, R Guhan, Maharudra Garje, Shubham Shinde, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje. Aditya S. Shinde, Akshay Kumar, Shreyas Umbardand, Dipak Arjun Shinde, Darpan, Nitin Rawal, Bhoir Akshay Bharat.

Dabang Delhi KC (DEL): Naveen Kumar, Manjeet, Meetu Sharma, Ashu Malik, Suraj Panwar, Manu, Sunil, Vishal Bhardwaj, Balashaeb Jadhav, Nitin Chandel, Vijay, Himmat Antil, Ashish, Yogesh, Vikrant, Felix Li, Mohit, Akash Prasher, Rahul Kumar, Yuvraj Pandeya

Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi KC Expected Playing 7

Bengal Warriors (BEN): Maninder Singh (c), Shubham Shinde, Vaibhav Garje, Darpan, Nitin Kumar, Harsh Lad, and Shrikant Jadhav

Dabang Delhi KC (DEL): Naveen Kumar (c), Meetu Sharma, Ashu Malik, Ashish, Mohit, Yogesh, and Himmat Antil

Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi KC Match Prediction

Harsh Lad had an impressive debut against the U Mumba, as the defender single-handedly notched up eight tackle points in the game. However, he will be expecting more support from the other defenders if they wish to stop the in-form raiders of Dabang Delhi KC.

Ashu Malik was the lone warrior for the Delhi-based team against Puneri Paltan, as the raider scored an impressive nine points in the game. However, the team will be hoping for a strong comeback from their star raider, Naveen Kumar, who missed the last game due to an injury.

Prediction: Bengal Warriors to win the match.

Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi KC Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

