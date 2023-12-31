Pro Kabaddi 2023, Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants: 3 Player battles to watch out for

The penultimate match of PKL 2023 will feature a clash between the Gujarat Giants and the Bengal Warriors in Match No. 49 of Pro Kabaddi Season 10. The event is scheduled to take place at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Noida on Dec. 31 at 8 PM IST.

Gujarat has enjoyed a successful season, securing five wins out of eight matches and holding the 3rd position on the points table. Led by Fazel, the team has displayed an all-round performance, with young talent stepping up and delivering match-winning moments.

On the other hand, Bengal started the season strongly, but faced setbacks with consecutive losses, losing their initial momentum. After a defeat against Dabang Delhi in their last fixture, the franchise is expected to revamp their strategy as they prepare to face the formidable defence of Gujarat Giants.

On that note, let's look at the three-player battles to watch out for.

Expect nothing short of an extraordinary performance when the best defender is pitted against the best raider in PKL. The swift and nimble raids of Maninder will be put to the test against the seasoned and robust defence led by Fazel.

Maninder Singh has been fantastic this season, accumulating an impressive 78 raid points in just eight matches, including four Super 10s. His agility and quick raids have been instrumental in the Bengal Warriors' performance.

On the opposing side is Fazel Atrachali, who is having a good season with 23 tackle points in eight games. Fazel brings a formidable presence to the Gujarat Giants' defensive lineup, characterized by his strong physique and sturdy defending style.

With a decade of experience in both PKL and international competitions, Fazel is a seasoned campaigner.

#2. Nitin Kumar vs Sombir

Sombir, the left corner defender of the Gujarat Giants, has had an impressive start to the season with 24 tackle points in eight games. His agility and strategic defensive manoeuvres, including strong blocks and ankle holds, have played a key role in bolstering the Giants' defence.

On the other side, Nitin Kumar, a young and promising raider, has had a noteworthy debut season. In seven matches, he notched up five raid points, showcasing his ability to contribute to the team's offensive efforts. His partnership with Maninder Singh adds depth to the Bengal Warriors' raiding unit.

#3 Rakesh vs Shubham Shinde

Rakesh, the young raider for the Gujarat Giants, has showcased impressive skills in the Pro Kabaddi League season with 50 raid points in eight matches. Notably, he has proven to be a match-winner, as exemplified in the performance against the Tamil Thalaivas with 9 raid points.

Standing against him will be Shubham Shinde from Bengal Warriors, who has had an exceptional season. In eight matches, Shubham has accumulated an impressive 29 tackle points, establishing himself as a leader in the Bengal defence. His consistent performance has been crucial in maintaining the defensive strength of the team.